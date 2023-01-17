Read full article on original website
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Biofuel Usage Expands Despite Rising Costs
(Biofuels International) Global biofuel demand is expected to be 6% or 900 million litres per year (MLPY) higher in 2022 than the previous year. Renewable diesel makes up the largest share of this year-on-year expansion, thanks to attractive policies in the United States and Europe. …. Growth in renewable diesel and...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Spain: Biomethane Production Potential Could Cover 45% of National Gas Demand
(Sedigas/AltFuels) The opportunity for Spain to become a future European gas hub through the development of renewable gases, such as biomethane and green hydrogen, is increasingly evident. Specifically, biomethane is emerging as one of the great keys, not only for the transformation of the energy mix in the short term, but also for advancing towards the decarbonization of the economy.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Brussels Talks on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Targets Set to Restart
By Helen Massy-Beresford (Aviation Week) … Late last year, trialog talks—among the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council—resulted in agreement on revisions to the emissions trading system for aviation as part of the broader emissions-cutting Fit for 55 legislation package. However, discussions of ReFuelEU, the eagerly awaited legislation that would cover the region’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandates, ended without agreement.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
USD Clean Fuels Announces the Development of a New Biofuels Terminal in National City, CA that Will Supply the San Diego Region with Low Carbon Fuels
(USD Clean Fuels/Business Wire) USD Clean Fuels LLC (USDCF) announced its intention to build a new biofuels terminal in National City, CA that will have the capability to transload renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The terminal will be served by the BNSF Railway and will provide efficient transportation of clean fuels to the area from the Midwest and US Gulf Coast. Pending receipt of all local and state permits, the terminal is expected to be operational by early 2024.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Gov’t Support Seen Needed to Develop Sustainable Jet Fuel
By Arjay L. Balinbin (Business World) The government must send strong signals that it supports the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country through tax incentives and other policies, as a crucial step toward meeting the industry’s target to cut carbon emissions from air travel by 2050, airlines said.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Raven SR Agrees to Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Japan Airlines
(Raven SR/PR Newswire) Announcement marks one of Raven SR’s first agreements in aviation industry for SAF; Agreement to support 10-year supply deal; SAF to be produced from non-combustion conversion of waste to synthetic fuel — Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, today announced it has sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Japan Airlines (JAL) for major global routes.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Spain Awards Grant to IVECO for the Development of Renewable Hydrogen Projects
(Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge/AltFuels) The Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Ministry for the Energy Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), approved a Royal Decree for the concession of 74 million euros for the start-up of four renewable hydrogen projects in Spain, from companies H2B2, SENER, Nordex and IVECO, which will mobilize a total investment of more than 245 million euros. The award is part of the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), approved by the European Commission –called Hy2Tech– to support research, innovation and manufacturing in its first industrial deployment in the renewable hydrogen value chain.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Upgrades to Biorefinery Map Tool Now Live!
By Jim Spaeth (U.S. Department of Energy) The Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) recently performed major upgrades to the content, appearance, and useability of its longstanding Interactive Integrated Biorefinery (IBR) Map. The upgrades came as a part of an effort by BETO’s System Development and Integration (SDI) subprogram to highlight new awards within its diverse portfolio and to provide stakeholders with the means to easily access and aggregate data based on a variety of project characteristics.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Dung-Powered Tractor Uses Cow Waste to Flush out Agricultural Emissions
By Alexa Heah (Design Taxi) Cattle farming, and by extension cow manure, is responsible for a whole heap of greenhouse emissions for the planet. To help farmers be more environmentally friendly, New Holland Agriculture has come up with a new tractor designed to run on fuel created from cattle waste, functioning exactly the same as a traditional diesel tractor, but with an eco-friendly spin.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Researchers Unravel the Complex Reaction Pathways in Zero Carbon Fuel Synthesis
(Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore/Phys.Org) Photosynthesis is the natural process of converting carbon dioxide (CO2) to useable chemical compounds. In contrast, carbon capture and utilization technologies through processes such as electrochemical CO2 reduction (eCO2R) are the man-made equivalents that could enable the chemical industry to convert its current CO2 waste to useful products.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Air France Increases Ticket Prices to Pay for Sustainable Aviation Fuel
By Tom Otley (Business Traveller) Air France has detailed its increase in ticket prices to pay for sustainable aviation fuel. Vincent Etchebehere, VP Sustainability and New Mobilities at the airline, said that since the beginning of 2022, “French regulations have required us to incorporate an average of 1 per cent sustainable aviation fuel on flights departing from France. In 2025, this will rise to 2 per cent, then to 5 per cent in 2030, for all flights departing from Europe.”
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Treatments Reduce Waste by Maximizing Biogas Efficiency
(Bionetix International/Canadian Biomass Magazine) … Overcoming Biogas Inhibitors with BCP12. An extremely limiting factor for biogas production is the fact that plant-based biomass, a common biogas feedstock, can inhibit the hydrolysis and acidogenesis phases of biogas production. Poor performance at these stages also limits final biogas production capacity. BCP12 is an excellent companion to carry the microbial population through this critical period by adding beneficial bacteria and nutrients to the microbial population already in the biogas production area. These processes are respectively called bioaugmentation and biostimulation.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Chile Will Promote the Development of Clean Fuels for Aviation
(Bnamericas/Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications of Chile) This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications through the Civil Aeronautical Board ( JAC ) and in conjunction with the Energy Sustainability Agency of the Ministry of Energy , formalized the incorporation of the Catholic University of the Santísima Concepción (UCSC) to the Clean Flight program, initiative national and voluntary participation that seeks to promote collaboration between various actors, both from the public and private sectors, to promote energy sustainability in commercial aviation.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
New Solar-Powered Technology Can Transform Plastic Waste into Sustainable Fuels and Cosmetics
By Rebecca Ann Hughes (EuroNews.green) Scientists have developed a way of transforming plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels using solar power. The system, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, could address plastic pollution and become a “game-changer” in the development of a circular economy.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to Sustainable SAF from Corn
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The SAF Grand Challenge is vast. It sets out to achieve a minimum 50% reduction in lifecycle GHG emissions compared to conventional aviation fuel, increase SAF output to 3 billion gallons per year by 2030, achieve SAF output of 35 billion gallons per year by 2050, to meet complementary ESG commitments from major passenger and cargo airlines. It’s going to come from forestry residue, pulp and paper waste, municipal solid waste, animal fats, vegetable oils, algal oils, agricultural residues and processing waste, animal waste/manure, waste gases, oilseed crops, cellulosic crops, sugar crops, starch crops, and more. What’s the role of corn and starch? Nathan Danielson of BioCognito, Sara McKay of the National Corn Growers Association and Kelly Davis of the Renewable Fuels Association presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Top Tips to Run Major Events in a More Sustainable Way
By Emma Harrison (Neste) … The first step to better sustainability is to make an audit of your environmental footprint – once it is clear what the biggest areas of improvement are, concrete steps can then be taken to start addressing them. These could include, for example, choosing...
