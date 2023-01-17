(Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge/AltFuels) The Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Ministry for the Energy Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), approved a Royal Decree for the concession of 74 million euros for the start-up of four renewable hydrogen projects in Spain, from companies H2B2, SENER, Nordex and IVECO, which will mobilize a total investment of more than 245 million euros. The award is part of the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), approved by the European Commission –called Hy2Tech– to support research, innovation and manufacturing in its first industrial deployment in the renewable hydrogen value chain.

