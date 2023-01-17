Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
Myhighplains.com
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
NEW YORK (AP) — When New York’s first licensed recreational marijuana outlet opened last month, the chief of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management, Chris Alexander, proudly hoisted a tin of watermelon-flavored gummies above the crowd. Outside the Manhattan shop, he displayed another purchase — a jar...
Myhighplains.com
Inmates bust out of Missouri prison, abscond with stolen car hours before they’re reported missing
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Police in Missouri are searching for five inmates who escaped from a detention facility on Tuesday. A chief deputy with the St. Francois County Jail believes the inmates escaped from the roof, via a plumbing chase, at approximately 7 p.m. Around 10 p.m.,...
Comments / 0