ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Myhighplains.com

Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
EL PASO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids

NEW YORK (AP) — When New York’s first licensed recreational marijuana outlet opened last month, the chief of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management, Chris Alexander, proudly hoisted a tin of watermelon-flavored gummies above the crowd. Outside the Manhattan shop, he displayed another purchase — a jar...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy