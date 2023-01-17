Read full article on original website
As XBB.1.5's prevalence grows, COVID-19 activity falls: 7 updates
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell nationwide this week, even as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 grew to account for about half of all U.S. infections, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Jan. 20. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending...
Elon Musk felt like he 'was dying' after 2nd COVID booster shot, cousin in 'peak health' suffered myocarditis
Elon Musk shared in a series of posts on Twitter Friday evening that he and his cousin both suffered severe side effects from COVID boosters they received.
Unsafe medical devices make it to market without testing, Yale study finds
The FDA routinely authorizes new medical devices that are similar to previously approved products without requiring clinical testing. This practice, known as the 501(k) pathway and authorized by a legal loophole in the approval process, puts unsafe medical devices on the market, according to a Jan. 19 New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University study.
Most states now report low, minimal flu activity: 5 FluView notes
No state or region in the U.S. saw "very high" levels of flu activity for the week ending Jan. 14, the CDC's latest FluView report shows. Not since October has no state reported very high flu activity. Newly released dashboards from the CDC also indicate hospitalizations for flu, COVID-19 and...
American Heart Association issues new guidelines for diagnosing 'warning strokes' in ER
Patients who present in the emergency room with signs of a possible transient ischemic attack require in-depth evaluation even if symptoms are no longer present, according to new guidelines issued by the American Heart Association. The new guidelines, published Jan. 20 in Stroke, offer a standard approach to evaluating possible...
NYU Langone Health exits diabetes vaccine trial
Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health departed from a trial investigating a tuberculosis vaccine's potential as a pediatric Type 1 diabetes vaccine, The New York Times reported Jan. 20. The tuberculosis vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, is more than 100 years old and isn't widely used in the U.S., according...
RSV can significantly harm long-term health in adults over 50, Mayo study finds
Adults over 50 who contract respiratory syncytial virus are at a more serious risk for long-term health effects, according to a study published in JAMA Jan. 20, led by Mayo Clinic physicians Young Juhn, MD, Chung Wi, MD, and Paul Takahashi, MD. The research collected data from 2,326 participants over...
Abortion pill access scuffles: 4 recent updates
After the FDA allowed some retail pharmacies to dispense medication abortion pill mifepristone and CVS and Walgreens said they're filling out the application, multiple states are either further restricting or expanding access. Pharmacies seeking certification to dispense mifepristone must ensure physicians who write the prescriptions are certified, prove patient forms...
Viral infections possibly linked to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, researchers say
National Institutes of Health researchers found a correlation between viral infections, including influenza, and neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Science reported Jan. 19. The study, published in Neuron, focused on 22 associations found between viral infections and neurodegenerative disorders after analyzing electronic medical records from...
The discrepancies behind recent COVID-19 hospitalization, death data
Holiday disruptions are likely behind discrepancies in COVID-19 data that have emerged in the last few weeks, according to health experts. The nation's daily average for hospitalizations has fallen by about 15 percent over the last two weeks, data from The New York Times shows. Meanwhile, data also suggests COVID-19 deaths have risen within the same time frame.
Philips, Masimo partner on home-based hospital monitoring
Medtech companies Phillips and Masimo partnered to integrate Philips' patient monitoring ecosystem into the Masimo W1 tracking watch. The partnership will use Masimo's secure health data cloud and allow clinicians to remotely track signs of patient deterioration, according to a Jan. 18 Phillips news release. Among other metrics, the Masimo W1 watch can provide continuous pulse oximetry measurements.
Pharmacist-led protocols could improve patient sedation outcomes
Researchers found patients have worse outcomes when put under early deep sedation in the intensive care unit, but pharmacist-led protocols could help. The retrospective study, conducted from March to August 2020 and published in Critical Care, found that of 391 patients studied, 72.4 percent experienced early deep sedation. Deep sedation patients experienced fewer ventilator-, ICU- and hospital-free days, and 30.4 percent mortality compared with 11.1 percent mortality for light sedation.
Hospitals have more questions than answers on noncompetes amid FTC proposal
The Federal Trade Commission on Jan. 5 issued a proposed rule that would ban noncompete agreements, but whether that rule will apply to nonprofit hospitals is unclear. An American Hospital Association spokesperson told Becker's the organization's view is that "nonprofit hospitals are exempt because FTC doesn’t have authority over nonprofits." An American Medical Association spokesperson, meanwhile, told Becker's it is unclear "given the less than certain language in the proposed rule."
How flu cases compare to past seasons
The U.S. may see a higher amount of flu cases this season compared to past years, preliminary CDC estimates suggest. Flu activity is falling nationwide after an early and severe start to the virus season, according to the CDC's Jan. 20 FluView report. Three percent of outpatient visits were for flu-like illness in the week ending Jan. 14, marking the seventh consecutive week of decline.
6 health systems that recently chose Medline
Medline, a healthcare manufacturer and distribution company, has steadily scooped up supply contracts with hospital and health systems since June:. 1. Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center picked Medline as its primary supplier in a contract worth $30 million. 2. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health tapped the company as its main vendor...
Rite Aid to dispense abortion pills
Rite Aid joined CVS and Walgreens in planning to dispense mifepristone, one of the two pills used for medication abortion, the retail pharmacy chain told Becker's. The company said the prescription drug will be available in "a limited number of stores" and "either in-person or via mail delivery in compliance with federal and state law." It did not specify in which states mifepristone would be dispensed; two states ban its use after a few weeks of pregnancy and others are attempting to shirk access with new laws.
A peek into healthcare's future? AI passes medical licensing exam
An artificial intelligence chatbot that generates humanlike responses passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, according to findings published in the preprint server medRxiv. Researchers evaluated the performance of ChatGPT — a model launched by OpenAI in November — on the exam. For Part 1 of the...
Some women are more likely to develop cancer in both breasts — and certain gene mutations may be the cause
Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found women with specific genetic mutations have higher risk of developing cancer in both breasts. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, used data from 15,104 women treated with surgery for invasive breast cancer. Researchers found patients who carry a germline BRCA1, BRCA2 or CHEK2 mutation have a twofold increased risk of developing cancer in both breasts, known as contralateral breast cancer.
