Rite Aid joined CVS and Walgreens in planning to dispense mifepristone, one of the two pills used for medication abortion, the retail pharmacy chain told Becker's. The company said the prescription drug will be available in "a limited number of stores" and "either in-person or via mail delivery in compliance with federal and state law." It did not specify in which states mifepristone would be dispensed; two states ban its use after a few weeks of pregnancy and others are attempting to shirk access with new laws.

16 HOURS AGO