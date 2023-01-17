Read full article on original website
FDA denies Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug an accelerated approval
The FDA asked Eli Lilly to provide more data on its early-stage Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, before it can decide to add it to its accelerated approval program, the drugmaker said Jan. 19. Eli Lilly submitted its accelerated approval application based on its phase 2 results, which found a 32 percent...
Rite Aid to dispense abortion pills
Rite Aid joined CVS and Walgreens in planning to dispense mifepristone, one of the two pills used for medication abortion, the retail pharmacy chain told Becker's. The company said the prescription drug will be available in "a limited number of stores" and "either in-person or via mail delivery in compliance with federal and state law." It did not specify in which states mifepristone would be dispensed; two states ban its use after a few weeks of pregnancy and others are attempting to shirk access with new laws.
Viewpoint: Antitrust strategies could rein in healthcare costs
When there's less competition, prices are higher. That's one fundamental principle of economics that applies to all markets, and this is especially true in healthcare, where American hospitals are the driver of the rising cost of care, Barak Richman, PhD, professor of law and business administration at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University, wrote in a Jan. 19 column for Politico.
Unsafe medical devices make it to market without testing, Yale study finds
The FDA routinely authorizes new medical devices that are similar to previously approved products without requiring clinical testing. This practice, known as the 501(k) pathway and authorized by a legal loophole in the approval process, puts unsafe medical devices on the market, according to a Jan. 19 New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University study.
Philips, Masimo partner on home-based hospital monitoring
Medtech companies Phillips and Masimo partnered to integrate Philips' patient monitoring ecosystem into the Masimo W1 tracking watch. The partnership will use Masimo's secure health data cloud and allow clinicians to remotely track signs of patient deterioration, according to a Jan. 18 Phillips news release. Among other metrics, the Masimo W1 watch can provide continuous pulse oximetry measurements.
Troubled Tower Health pledges transparency for investors
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which has recently reduced its hospital count and laid off a number of employees, has pledged greater transparency with its current bondholders, according to a Jan. 20 filing. In a recent Consent Solicitation Statement, the healthcare system said it would provide a monthly financial package,...
Fixing healthcare's supply chain: 7 tips
After about three years living with the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare supply chain continues to have weak spots, the World Economic Forum wrote Jan. 20. To prepare for the next pandemic, here are seven tips from the global lobbying group:. 1. Political interest and funding: "Although crises often prompt a...
Abortion pill access scuffles: 4 recent updates
After the FDA allowed some retail pharmacies to dispense medication abortion pill mifepristone and CVS and Walgreens said they're filling out the application, multiple states are either further restricting or expanding access. Pharmacies seeking certification to dispense mifepristone must ensure physicians who write the prescriptions are certified, prove patient forms...
