Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water

DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

January thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – No question that it’s been a mild start to January, but could we get a few gusty thunderstorms Thursday? It looks like we really could. Rain moves in after midnight from south to north. South of Detroit will likely see rain, but we can’t rule out this precipitation starting as a mix of rain and snow. By the morning commute, it should be just rain as temps will be above freezing across all of Metro Detroit. Lows in the mid-20s.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD. Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket. Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home

DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap

Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
DETROIT, MI

