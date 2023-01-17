Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football fires co-OC Matt Weiss as police investigate computer access crimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after police launched an investigation into “computer access crimes” at the team facility. The athletic department confirmed earlier this week, following an ESPN report, that Weiss, who also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan announces new Google storage limits for community members
ANN ARBOR – Do you have a University of Michigan Google account?. You may soon notice a change in how much data you can store. In 2021, Google decided to do away with unlimited storage, since the model is considered unsustainable for businesses. This affects Google Workspace for Education...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how a shattered fence is being used to heal a heartbroken community in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A shattered fence in Lincoln Park is a grim reminder of a tragic moment that shattered an entire community. Four young lives were lost in November 2022 when a teenager on a joy ride crashed an SUV. “Every day when you drive by, and you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with lottery ticket given to her by friend
DETROIT – A Detroit teenager won $613,000 with a lottery ticket her friend bought her at a gas station while they were out for the night. The Lucky 7′s Fast Cash ticket was bought at the Mobil gas station at 6500 Van Dyke Road in Detroit. The 19-year-old woman won $613,848.
ClickOnDetroit.com
January thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – No question that it’s been a mild start to January, but could we get a few gusty thunderstorms Thursday? It looks like we really could. Rain moves in after midnight from south to north. South of Detroit will likely see rain, but we can’t rule out this precipitation starting as a mix of rain and snow. By the morning commute, it should be just rain as temps will be above freezing across all of Metro Detroit. Lows in the mid-20s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Little Caesars Arena evacuated due to ammonia leak; 2 minor injuries reported
DETROIT – Little Caesars Arena had to be evacuated due to an ammonia leak which left two staff members with minor burns. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 19) at 3:15 p.m., and the Detroit police are on the scene. The ammonia leak is in the arena’s basement, and reports...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why this wild turkey isn’t afraid to play chicken with Plymouth traffic
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – It’s not Thanksgiving, but there is a turkey becoming the talk of the town in Plymouth. The turkey is showing up at busy intersections like Ann Arbor Road and Main Street and stopping traffic. Jay Smail works at the auto shop on the corner and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who threatened preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills charged with lying on forms to buy 3 guns
DETROIT – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills has been charged for lying on federal firearm forms to try to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, officials said. The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD. Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket
ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket. Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Dearborn woman facing decades in prison for $65M pharmaceutical coupon scheme -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 23-year-old Dearborn woman convicted in $65 million coupon scheme. A 23-year-old Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her role in a $65 million...
ClickOnDetroit.com
33 years ago: Baby found dead, abandoned on front porch in Detroit
DETROIT – A baby was found dead on the front porch of a home in Detroit more than three decades ago. The baby was found on Jan. 19, 1990. It has been 33 years and she still has not been identified. She is described as Black, 1′4′' tall and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home
DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap
Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: NB Lodge Freeway reopen in Detroit after crash closed all lanes
DETROIT – The northbound side of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit has reopened to traffic Wednesday morning following a crash on the city’s northwest side. At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 18, a car crash occurred on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) near West McNichols Road. See footage from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Garbage juice’: Farmington Hills community concerned over leakage coming from trash trucks
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Lorna Slenkai was out with her best bud, her dog named Magnum, for their afternoon stroll in Farmington Hills. A few weeks ago, though, she noticed something strange on the road. “If you’ve seen oil sheens, it’s like the rainbow, the sheen that will go...
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
