Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
AOL Corp
After months of mystery over migrant flights, legislators with oversight ask no questions
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue has some questions to answer about his agency’s handling of the covert operation Florida taxpayers financed to relocate migrants from the southern border in Texas, but the Senate committee charged with overseeing his budget ran out of time Wednesday. “We wanted a...
AOL Corp
Former CEO of Dallas beverage company sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
A former CEO of a Texas beverage company was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison for fraudulently selling more than $12 million of stock in Dallas-based EarthWater Limited to elderly and other vulnerable victims, according to a news release. Four other people have also been sentenced to...
AOL Corp
Deion Sanders continues loading up on talent at Colorado, adding 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain
Coach Prime has done it again. For the second consecutive recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has landed the No. 1 cornerback in the country. Last year, he managed to sway Travis Hunter away from Florida State and bring him to Jackson State. Now at Colorado, Sanders landed a commitment from five-star cornerback Cormani McClain on Thursday night.
AOL Corp
CDC reports significant changes in COVID-19 levels in Boise area. What they mean to you
The latest coronavirus update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that positive test results in the Treasure Valley dropped for the week ending on Wednesday. It’s a welcome sign after case counts rose week after week in December. But Dr. David Pate, former CEO of the St....
AOL Corp
After ‘Brown Pride’ protest at Caldwell High, ‘White Power’ is painted on school building
Students at Caldwell High School held a “Brown Pride” protest on Tuesday, about a month after a teenager was told to remove her hoodie because it had those words on it. Two days later, Twitter users shared photos of Caldwell High’s campus, where someone had spray-painted “White Power” on the side of a building.
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
Comments / 0