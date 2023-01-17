Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. With two Chicago dates, this greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour. It will feature “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday, January 20, but Citi card members were able to get access to the presale starting through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO