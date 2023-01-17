Read full article on original website
Madonna reveals 2023 concert dates for North America, Europe
NEW YORK (AP) - Madonna will "Take a Bow" with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a "Celebration" of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city Live Nation-backed "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick...
Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video
"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’ includes one stop this summer in Pa.
Madonna will celebrate 40 years of music with “The Celebration Tour” that kicks off on July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour, announced today, includes one stop in Pennsylvania. She will perform at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. VIP package pre-sales...
Hypebae
Madonna Announces 'The Celebration Tour' in Honor of Her 4 Decades in Music
Madonna is coming to a city near you. The singer has announced The Celebration Tour, which will feature her performing songs from her music catalog over the last 40 years. Madonna shared a video revealing how the decision to tour came about. The video shows the “Like a Virgin” artist and her friends, which include Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Diplo, Amy Schumer and more, playing Truth or Dare. Schumer dares Madonna to go on tour in honor of her greatest hits.
Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos
Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour
Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
click orlando
Madonna sets ‘Celebration’ tour dates in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. – No more hesitation — this September in Florida, it’s a celebration. Cultural icon Madonna this week revealed dates for “Madonna: The Celebration Tour,” including two stops in Florida as part of the upcoming 35-city musicale roadmap that altogether spans July to December.
iheart.com
Madonna Played a WILD Game of Truth or Dare with a Bunch of Celebrities!
Madonna Played a WILD Game of Truth or Dare with a Bunch of Celebrities to Announce Her New Tour. Madonna played Truth or Dare with a bunch of celebrities in a very not-safe-for-work video to announce her upcoming 40th-anniversary tour. The players included Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil...
BBC
Madonna announces a career-spanning greatest hits tour
Madonna is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, Holiday, by embarking on her first ever greatest hits tour. The pop icon will perform music from her entire career, from 1983's self-titled debut album to 2019's Madame X. The 35-date Celebration Tour will see also her return to...
Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Are Now On Sale
Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. With two Chicago dates, this greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour. It will feature “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday, January 20, but Citi card members were able to get access to the presale starting through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Britney Spears Reportedly Has ‘Meltdown’ at LA Restaurant
A Los Angeles night out with her husband ended in chaos for Britney Spears Friday. Several fans spotted the pop star and husband Sam Asghari, and began whipping out their phones and recording her. Spears reportedly became “visibly upset,” according to TMZ, which posted footage of the singer. TMZ reported that sources told them Asghari stormed out of the busy restaurant once the star became “manic” and “talking gibberish.” (TMZ’s footage only shows Spears at the restaurant alone, not with Asghari.) Spears reportedly later left the restaurant with her bodyguard. The singer was released from a controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after she made bombshell claims that her father abused her, causing him to be removed from the conservatorship before it was terminated entirely.Read it at TMZ
KXLY
Madonna adds fourth London date to global tour amid ‘overwhelming’ demand for tickets
Madonna will play four London shows on her global tour due to “overwhelming” demand for tickets. The Queen of Pop, 64, initially announced she was adding a second date at London’s O2 Arena when seats went on sale on Friday (20.01.23), with fans complaining they were fighting to secure a ticket, and one saying it was like an “Olympic sport”.
Britney Spears Reflects On Relationship With Justin Timberlake
Britney shared a series of throwback photos of her and ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake from the early 200s.
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Benefit Concert with Backstreet Boys, NSYNC & Others Raises $150K
It was boy band heaven for Aaron Carter fans wanting to honor their favorite pop star while raising money for charity at the same time ... all thanks to an effort organized in part by Aaron's older siblings, Nick and Angel Carter. Nick, alongside his Backstreet Boy bandmate AJ McLean,...
Comments / 0