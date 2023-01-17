ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shining at a showcase event: Former Lynn English star Jessica French impresses at Governor’s inauguration party

By Cary Shuman
lynnjournal.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

After nearly two decades, an iconic Cambridge nightclub reopens in Central Square

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Gov. Maura Healey may have taken the oath of office nearly two weeks ago, but today is Day One for her fellow newly elected constitutional officers. Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell and Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio (plus returning Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Treasurer Deb Goldberg) will be sworn in today.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities release new photos of missing East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON — Police have released new photographs of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November 2022 in a renewed effort to locate her. 41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas was last seen entering a car on Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Officials previously spelled her first name “Reyna,” which has since been corrected.
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
newsnationnow.com

Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report

(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm

Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 1,000 customers without electricity at 9 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale

Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
WESTWOOD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy