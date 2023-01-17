The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) announced today that Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his long-time producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin, known for their visually stunning movies, including the recent highly acclaimed Elvis, will receive the esteemed 2023 Cinematic Imagery Award. The Luhrmann/ Martin 30-year collaboration has produced decades of successful and innovative entertainment for film, television, and the stage. They will accept the honor at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday, February 18,2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.

