Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Related
SHOOT Online
Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin to receive Cinematic Imagery Award at ADG ceremony
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) has announced that Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his long-time producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin, known for their visually stunning movies, including the recent highly acclaimed Elvis, will receive the 2023 Cinematic Imagery Award. The Luhrmann/ Martin 30-year collaboration has produced decades of successful and innovative entertainment for film, television, and the stage. They will accept the honor at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday, February 18,2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
SHOOT Online
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin To Be Honored at The 27th Annual ADG Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) announced today that Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his long-time producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin, known for their visually stunning movies, including the recent highly acclaimed Elvis, will receive the esteemed 2023 Cinematic Imagery Award. The Luhrmann/ Martin 30-year collaboration has produced decades of successful and innovative entertainment for film, television, and the stage. They will accept the honor at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday, February 18,2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
SHOOT Online
"All Quiet on the Western Front" Tops BAFTA Film Awards With 14 Nominations
"Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once" garner 10 nods apiece; "Elvis" scores 9 noms. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled the nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, celebrating the very best in film over the past year. A total of 45 feature films received nominations.
20 Facts That Really Shocked, Surprised, And Truly Fascinated Me This Week
Although you were probably taught that a young George Washington cut down his father's cherry tree, the story is actually a myth that was popularized in an attempt to make Washington seem like the ideal role model for young Americans. It's a rather ironic twist, considering the fake story appeared in children's textbooks as an example of the importance of honesty.
SHOOT Online
Finalists set for USC Libraries Scripter Awards
The USC Libraries named the finalists for the 35th-annual USC Libraries Scripter Awards, which honor the writers of the year’s most accomplished film and episodic series adaptations, as well as the writers of the works on which they are based. The finalist writers for film adaptation are, in alphabetical...
SHOOT Online
AFI DWW+ sets Class of 2024
The American Film Institute (AFI) unveiled the participants selected for the AFI DWW+ Class of 2024. AFI DWW+ is a year-long directing workshop that supports women and traditionally underrepresented narrative filmmakers through the production cycle of a short film, providing hands-on instruction led by industry experts. The short films completed in the workshop will premiere at the annual DWW+ Showcase in spring 2024.
SHOOT Online
L.A. Area Filming Maintains Pre-Pandemic Levels Through 2022
Recent losses, historical trends elicit future stability concerns. FilmLA, partner film office for the City and County of Los Angeles and other local jurisdictions, has issued an update regarding regional filming activity. Local on-location film production declined sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022, finishing -19.5 percent behind its record-breaking...
SHOOT Online
Director Lance Oppenheim Joins Biscuit Filmworks for U.S. Commercial Representation
Biscuit Filmworks has added filmmaker Lance Oppenheim to its roster for commercial representation in the U.S. Oppenheim is known for crafting candy-colored documentaries that blend nonfiction storytelling humor with heightened, cinematic formalism. His films are layered with humanity and flourishes of the surreal. Inspired by the larger-than-life stories that unfolded...
SHOOT Online
Colorist Cameron Marygold joins Ethos
Postproduction house Ethos has added colorist Cameron Marygold to its roster. With a prolific background in music as a mixing engineer for film and television, Marygold now specializes in evoking emotion through color and texture, stirring a similar, powerful response he successfully delivered with his audio work. Marygold became interested...
SHOOT Online
News Briefs
Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin to receive Cinematic Imagery Award at ADG ceremony. LOS ANGELES -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) has announced that Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his long-time producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin, known for their visually stunning movies, including the recent highly acclaimedElvis, will receive the 2023 Cinematic Imagery Award. The Luhrmann/ Martin 30-year collaboration has produced decades of successful and innovative entertainment for film, television, and the stage. They will accept the honor at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday, February 18,2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
SHOOT Online
Top Spot of the Week: Klick Health, Lightfarm Studios Cross "Bridge" For PAWS NY
Grammy-winning musician Lou Reed’s haunting 1972 hit “Perfect Day” and an animated, gritty New York cityscape set the scene for a beautiful love story in The Bridge, a bittersweet short from nonprofit PAWS NY spotlighting the mental health benefits of pets. The four-minute film is inspired by...
Comments / 0