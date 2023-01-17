ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
WAUKON, Iowa (WKBT) — Authorities in Allamakee County arrested a 38-year-old Waukon man for a shots-fired incident Saturday.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. The individuals who contacted authorities were concerned for this person’s safety, according to authorities. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.

Fink eventually turned himself over to law enforcement the following day at 3:21 p.m. according to a release from Allamakee County.

Deputies booked Fink in Allamakee County Jail on charges of Going Armed with Intent, a class D felony, and Domestic Abuse 1st Offense, a serious misdemeanor.

The incident is under investigation by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

