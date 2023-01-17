ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now

The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts

NIPOMO, Calif. – Clean-up is underway in neighborhoods in Nipomo. Streets and homes were impacted by the recent storms. It caused the creek near East Branch Street to overflow and flood the entire street. Residents say logs and debris covered the area, and the flooding took days to recede. Some struggled to get inside their The post Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NIPOMO, CA
New Times

SLO County's true disaster

A horde of volunteers manhandled 450 yards of sand and debris deposited in homes and backyards in Los Osos—that's 40 to 50 dump trucks full. Thank God for community members who care about their neighbors, because the residents of Vista Court in Los Osos would probably still be suffocating under a mountain of mud without them. After a mudslide inundated the homes in Vista de Oro on Jan. 9 and someone put out a call for help on the Support Los Osos Facebook page on Jan. 10, volunteers showed up en masse with shovels and wheelbarrows. Community members donated food, offered up temporary housing, and helped older residents fill out paperwork. A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars to help with things like storage and moving expenses.
LOS OSOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

