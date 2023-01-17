Read full article on original website
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
Central Coast highway reopens after lengthy closure due to flooding, mudslides
The road had been closed since Jan. 9.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Drivers react to Highway 154 reopening
BUELLTON, Calif.- Caltrans says the highway was closed for several days for safety reasons. The post Drivers react to Highway 154 reopening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some local trails remain closed post-storms
Some local trails continue to remain closed after winter storms hit the Central Coast. Santa Maria's Los Flores Ranch Park will be closed all of January.
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency due to storm. Here’s what that means
The state of emergency will be in effect for the next week, the city said.
Looking Back to 1941: Heavy rains and wind damage entire coast
Posted: 5:48 am, January 18, 2023 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. – Heavy rains and raging winds have done serious damage to the entire California coast during the storm which up until today has drenched San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles. Local rainfall has been recorded as 16.97 inches for...
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
Acclaimed Actor Missing After Going for Hike, California Storms
Julian Sands, star of multiple Oscar-nominated films such as A Room With a View, has now been missing for six days after disappearing in the Southern California mountains where he was hiking. The 65-year-old actor was reported missing Friday when he didn’t return from a hike in Mount Baldy, according to San Bernardino County officials.
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
SLO County sheriff plans ‘large search’ for boy swept away by floodwaters
A CHP helicopter and the sheriff’s drone team helped search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan on Friday.
Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts
NIPOMO, Calif. – Clean-up is underway in neighborhoods in Nipomo. Streets and homes were impacted by the recent storms. It caused the creek near East Branch Street to overflow and flood the entire street. Residents say logs and debris covered the area, and the flooding took days to recede. Some struggled to get inside their The post Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are assisting local residents
Disaster survivor assistance teams are going door to door checking in with residents impacted by last week’s storms.
Shelter for SLO County residents displaced by storms to open in Morro Bay
Here’s where the shelter’s located and when it will be open.
Los Osos neighborhood flooded during storm. Who will pay to repair the damage?
The flood damaged at least 20 homes.
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
SLO County's true disaster
A horde of volunteers manhandled 450 yards of sand and debris deposited in homes and backyards in Los Osos—that's 40 to 50 dump trucks full. Thank God for community members who care about their neighbors, because the residents of Vista Court in Los Osos would probably still be suffocating under a mountain of mud without them. After a mudslide inundated the homes in Vista de Oro on Jan. 9 and someone put out a call for help on the Support Los Osos Facebook page on Jan. 10, volunteers showed up en masse with shovels and wheelbarrows. Community members donated food, offered up temporary housing, and helped older residents fill out paperwork. A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars to help with things like storage and moving expenses.
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
