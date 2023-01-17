Canadian Judge Orders Woman To Pay Employer For 'Time Theft'

A Canadian judge ordered a woman to repay her employer for "time theft" after the employer found she was doing personal tasks while clocked in for work.

The decision is the result of the company's online tracking software, which made the discovery.

The ruling is one of the first times technology has been used to order a worker to repay their employer.

In the wake of the decision, the National Labor Relations Board in the United States said it has concerns over employer's growing electronic surveillance of workers.