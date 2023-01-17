COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Winter homecoming this weekend; Library calendar full of activities; Literacy group open house next week

Read full article on original website
American Legion sponsoring free showing of Korean War film
The Brown County American Legion Post 13 and Bald Eagles Aviation History group have partnered to bring a free screening of “Devotion” at the Brown County Playhouse. The free show is a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. at the playhouse, 70 S. Van Buren Street. The film features...
LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story
The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
Locally inspired murder-mystery set for release; Book is latest installment of series
Something dark lurks in the shadows of the sleepy community of South Lick, a fictional town based on Brown County. The latest installment of the 11-book series, Country Store Mysteries, is “Four Leaf Cleaver,” and a chef must find who is responsible for the death of a cooking contest producer.
Jan Holloway: ChamberFest brings audiences an intimate setting
You know how it sounds, what it feels like. Conversation with friends. You launch an idea. It widens, narrows, doubles back, complicates. Add discord. Harmony. A new thread. It’s a journey. What’s around the next corner? A burst of laughter. A gleam of recognition. Set this to music...
Lee A. Erhardt
Lee A. Erhardt, age 76 passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, 2023 at Brown County Health & Living Community, in Nashville. He was a resident of Brown County. Lee was born Dec. 4, 1946, in South Bend to his parents, the late Carl R. and Ruth “Poof” (Snyder) Erhardt. He was a 1965 graduate of South Bend Central High School and went on to earn his Degree from Purdue University in 1969 where he double majored in Business Administration and Marketing with minors in Business Law and Economics. While at Purdue, Lee belonged to the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
James Darin Maze
James Darin Maze, age 56, of Morgantown, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Morgantown Health Care in Morgantown. Born June 4, 1966 in Indianapolis, he was the son James and Sandra (Myers) Maze. James worked as a cook at several different restaurants and was a long-time resident of Brown County.
Thomas Tatham Jr.
“If you are about to take yourself seriously, stop.”. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Tom (Dad) over the years, among them: “Hey Dad – how do you like my new Camaro? It has a 427 engine.” Response: “What’s your hurry?”. Also...
Musicians needed to play in pit at spring musical
Local musicians are needed to play in the pit for upcoming spring musical at Brown County High School. This year’s performance is “Shrek: The Musical.”. Parts needed are: Keyboard 1; keyboard 2; Guitar 1 (archtop guitar, electric stratocaster, electric guitar, nylon acoustic, steel guitar, steel string acoustic, ukulele); Guitar 2 (electric guitar, mandolin, nylon acoustic, steel string acoustic, 12-string acoustic); Electric bass (acoustic bass, electric bass, electric 5-string).
Thomas Joseph Hartz
Thomas Joseph Hartz, age 75, of Nashville, Ind. passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. He was born on July 28, 1947, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Bernard and Elsa (Muenster) Hartz. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, and a Masters Degree from Indiana University.
