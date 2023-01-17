COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Winter homecoming this weekend; Library calendar full of activities; Literacy group open house next week

Lee A. Erhardt, age 76 passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, 2023 at Brown County Health & Living Community, in Nashville. He was a resident of Brown County. Lee was born Dec. 4, 1946, in South Bend to his parents, the late Carl R. and Ruth “Poof” (Snyder) Erhardt. He was a 1965 graduate of South Bend Central High School and went on to earn his Degree from Purdue University in 1969 where he double majored in Business Administration and Marketing with minors in Business Law and Economics. While at Purdue, Lee belonged to the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

NASHVILLE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO