Injured Garner firefighter released from hospital after partial roof collapse, officials say

cbs17
Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
cbs17
Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh office complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire broke out at a Raleigh apartment complex late Friday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, which is an office complex off Falls of Neuse Road just south of Spring Forest Road in Raleigh. Photos from...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
cbs17
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
cbs17
Rollover crash briefly closes part of Wilmington St. just south of I-40 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was flipped on its side in a wreck that closed Wilmington Street/U.S. 70 Business for about 30 minutes just south of downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. and closed lanes heading south of downtown Raleigh, according to the...
cbs17
Durham police investigate deadly Friday night shooting; 1 suspect in custody
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
cbs17
Tractor-trailer carrying rubbing alcohol, peroxide caught fire in Granville County, closed I-85 for hours
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 199 was closed down for hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. At 2:46 p.m., Granville County 911 Emergency Communications received a call reporting the fire on the northbound side of the interstate. Granville County Emergency...
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
Woman to leave hospital months after being injured during Hedingham mass shooting
A woman shot and seriously injured in the Hedingham mass shooting in Oct. 2022 has finally been released from the hospital.
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
cbs17
Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
cbs17
Bad crash slows traffic at I-540 eastbound at Aviation Parkway before Raleigh-Durham International Airport
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Interstate 540 eastbound Aviation Parkway exit to Raleigh-Durham International Airport has reopened, but traffic remains slowed Thursday night after a crash. A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera confirmed the closure at approximately 11 p.m. and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the...
cbs17
Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs17
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a video from...
cbs17
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
cbs17
Crash closes all lanes of I-40 West near I-540, multiple fire trucks responding, NCDOT says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of I-40 West are back open after a crash near Exit 283 toward I-540 in Durham County on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT reported that all four lanes were closed around 10:59 a.m. because of the crash.
cbs17
1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
cbs17
Part of Capital Blvd. in Wake Forest to have lane reduction next week
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Turner Asphalt, a contractor working at the future Hawthorne at the Forest, will periodically reduce to one lane parts of north and southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1. The road between Burlington Mills Road and Falls of Neuse Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday,...
cbs17
Teen charged with stealing a tractor, tried to sell it on Facebook, Edgecombe sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Battleboro 18-year-old has been charged with stealing a tractor and authorities said he tried to sell it on Facebook Marketplace. On Wednesday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential stolen tractor that was actively listed on the ecommerce platform.
