Troy, NY

Troy’s The Daisy closes, reopening as new restaurant

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Daisy in Troy officially closed at 6 Franklin Place on January 14. According to a post on The Daisy Facebook page , owners Kim and Joe Proctor will be reopening the space as a new restaurant.

The Daisy served tacos, margaritas, beer and wine. While the beer and wine will be staying, the new restaurant will be serving fried chicken and cocktails and will be called Frankie Bird, according to the new Frankie Bird Instagram page .

The space won’t be closed for long either. According to a post on The Daisy Instagram page , the owners plan to open Frankie Bird the week of January 25.

New bubble tea, ramen shop opens in Latham

The Daisy at 182 Remsen Street in Cohoes will be staying open and continuing to serve tacos. You can stay up to date on the new plans for the space on The Daisy Facebook page .

