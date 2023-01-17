ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

It’s Time For SPI Market Days

Vendors are both local and from across the United States. Items include original art, handmade jewelry, gourmet food and drink mixes, health and beauty products, pet items, home decor and goods, custom hand-cut metal art, textiles, tools, wine products, hand-made toys, handbags, fashionable clothing, shoes and hats, and local restaurant and businesses offering their goods and services.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students

A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
EDINBURG, TX
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
ALTON, TX
La Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in McAllen, Texas

This shopping center, located just 8 kilometers from the border with Mexico and very close to the McAllen airport, is the largest in the region. La Plaza Mall McAllen is owned by the SIMON Group, the largest mall developer in the United States, it is the ideal place to go shopping in McAllen. It has more than 180 stores with some of the most recognized international fashion brands. You can find everything from premium brands like Coach, Armani Exchange and Michael Kors, makeup store Sephora, as well as popular clothing brands American Eagle, Hollister and Old Navy. There are also places for childrenlike the official Lego store that can also have fun in the Disney Junior Playzone playground. You can also go shopping at one of its department stores including Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney. If you are a fan of the NFL here you can find the official store of the Dallas Cowboys.
MCALLEN, TX
McAllen ISD expanding aviation program

The sky's the limit for McAllen High School senior Rohan Bhakta. On his radar is the dream of becoming a pilot. “I wanted to do this since I was little,” Bhakta said. “Being able to feel the air, like being able to go up, see the whole city, like just the views, being able to take control of the plane, land it, it's just the feel that gets you going.”
MCALLEN, TX
BARCC will help chip, vaccinate pets for free in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is offering free microchipping and vaccines every Tuesday and Wednesday in January. BARCC will administer the microchipping and DAPPv vaccines by appointment only. The vaccines will only be given to dogs while supplies last. To secure an appointment contact BARCC during their business […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
5 principals to watch in 2023

As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Harlingen FD receives new updated unit

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
HARLINGEN, TX
Community gathers to clean up historical cemetery in Edinburg

One Valley volunteer is doing a community effort to keep a cemetery clean. That specific cemetery is more than just a piece of Valley history but also a piece of her family’s history. Sabrina Walker Hernandez spent her morning cleaning up the Historic Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, an effort...
EDINBURG, TX
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
TEXAS STATE
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
EDINBURG, TX
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
TEXAS STATE
UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington

EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley took losses at home and on the road to UT Arlington tonight. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
EDINBURG, TX

