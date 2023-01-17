Read full article on original website
valleybusinessreport.com
It’s Time For SPI Market Days
Vendors are both local and from across the United States. Items include original art, handmade jewelry, gourmet food and drink mixes, health and beauty products, pet items, home decor and goods, custom hand-cut metal art, textiles, tools, wine products, hand-made toys, handbags, fashionable clothing, shoes and hats, and local restaurant and businesses offering their goods and services.
KRGV
Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students
A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
tourcounsel.com
La Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in McAllen, Texas
This shopping center, located just 8 kilometers from the border with Mexico and very close to the McAllen airport, is the largest in the region. La Plaza Mall McAllen is owned by the SIMON Group, the largest mall developer in the United States, it is the ideal place to go shopping in McAllen. It has more than 180 stores with some of the most recognized international fashion brands. You can find everything from premium brands like Coach, Armani Exchange and Michael Kors, makeup store Sephora, as well as popular clothing brands American Eagle, Hollister and Old Navy. There are also places for childrenlike the official Lego store that can also have fun in the Disney Junior Playzone playground. You can also go shopping at one of its department stores including Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney. If you are a fan of the NFL here you can find the official store of the Dallas Cowboys.
KRGV
McAllen ISD expanding aviation program
The sky's the limit for McAllen High School senior Rohan Bhakta. On his radar is the dream of becoming a pilot. “I wanted to do this since I was little,” Bhakta said. “Being able to feel the air, like being able to go up, see the whole city, like just the views, being able to take control of the plane, land it, it's just the feel that gets you going.”
BARCC will help chip, vaccinate pets for free in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is offering free microchipping and vaccines every Tuesday and Wednesday in January. BARCC will administer the microchipping and DAPPv vaccines by appointment only. The vaccines will only be given to dogs while supplies last. To secure an appointment contact BARCC during their business […]
k12dive.com
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
Brownsville zoo reports ‘unexpected loss’ of stingrays; Investigation begins
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after the Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of five aquatic animals on Tuesday. Aquarium staff at the zoo said the death of five stingrays at Stingray Landing in the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center as an “unexpected loss.” According to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo, […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen FD receives new updated unit
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
KRGV
Community gathers to clean up historical cemetery in Edinburg
One Valley volunteer is doing a community effort to keep a cemetery clean. That specific cemetery is more than just a piece of Valley history but also a piece of her family’s history. Sabrina Walker Hernandez spent her morning cleaning up the Historic Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg, an effort...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: A first look at Beethoven Early College High School, Vanguard’s newest campus
EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service was given a guided tour of the Vanguard Academy’s newest campus by none other than its superintendent, Dr. Narciso Garcia. Beethoven Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas, has been open just a couple of weeks. Currently, around...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
KRGV
Pharr taquería receives increase in customers following viral social media post
A Pharr restaurant struggling to stay afloat is now seeing more customers after a social media post went viral. The owners of Mr. Pancho's Taquería Jalisco said they were thinking about closing their restaurant until their daughter made a plea on social media. "It was going to break my...
kurv.com
Construction Starts On Collegiate Academy In McAllen-The Third In The Valley
Construction is getting underway on a third collegiate academy in the Valley. Ground was broken Wednesday in McAllen for a more than 65,000 square-foot school – a project resulting from a partnership between the McAllen ISD and UTRGV. The other two collegiate academies are in Edinburg and Harlingen. The...
KRGV
UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley took losses at home and on the road to UT Arlington tonight. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
Willacy County Livestock Show coming this weekend: Schedule and lineup
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair will kick off this weekend. Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday with the Kick-Off Cook-Off, followed by a Rustic Rose concert on the main stage at 7 p.m. The livestock show will be located at the Willacy County fairgrounds between Raymondville and Lyford […]
