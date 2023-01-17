ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcadenville, NC

Man injured in shooting near McAdenville

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

A man was shot Monday evening in a confrontation over a vehicle in a lot just north of McAdenville, according to a release from the Gaston County Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2Pds_0kHV7amZ00

Police were called to a lot on the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16,, according to a press release.

People who called 911 had said that a man had been shot once in the leg, and a tow truck was seen leaving the lot after the incident.

The man who was shot was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Police did not identify him.

Police eventually found the tow truck that witnesses described, and the people believed to be involved in the shooting were in the tow truck. Police did not identify those people or the towing company involved in the incident.

No further information was released.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or kfohner@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man injured in shooting near McAdenville

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WBTV

Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Man, 19, arrested in Charlotte shooting death

Deandre Hagler, 21, was shot and killed on Citiside Drive, near the Plaza, on Jan. 13. A 19-year-old man has been charged in Hagler's death, police said this week. CMPD officers responded to the 3600 block of Citiside Drive at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday. They found Hagler inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save his life, paramedics pronounced Hagler dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties

Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
MORGANTON, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy