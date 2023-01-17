Man injured in shooting near McAdenville

A man was shot Monday evening in a confrontation over a vehicle in a lot just north of McAdenville, according to a release from the Gaston County Police Department.

Police were called to a lot on the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16,, according to a press release.

People who called 911 had said that a man had been shot once in the leg, and a tow truck was seen leaving the lot after the incident.

The man who was shot was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Police did not identify him.

Police eventually found the tow truck that witnesses described, and the people believed to be involved in the shooting were in the tow truck. Police did not identify those people or the towing company involved in the incident.

No further information was released.

