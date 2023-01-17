ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: much cooler & wetter weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Yesterday Wilmington’s high reached 70 degrees after near-record highs Wednesday and Thursday. Your Forecast Alert Forecast forges on to the weekend with dry skies and a cooling temperature trend: 30s for Saturday morning, and 50s for Saturday afternoon. An...
WILMINGTON, NC
25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants

WILMINGTON, NC
UNCW researchers awarded national grant to study coastal ecosystems

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A research team at the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been awarded a $400,000 grant to study underwater ecosystems and habitats along the east coast. Dr. Jessie Jarvis and Dr. Stephanie Kamel at the UNCW Center for Marine Science received the National Estuarine Research Reserve...
WILMINGTON, NC
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Lane reopens on N.C. 133 following vehicle crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane has reopened along N.C. 133/River Road SE following a vehicle crash. Previously, one northbound lane was closed following an incident that was reported just before 9:10 a.m. Updates will be provided as more information...
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, NC
New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Pet of the Week: Flower from Monty’s Home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flower, a 2-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. Part of their 60th group of dogs in Pender County, Flower is up-to-date on her vaccinations and heartworm treatment, spayed and is house trained. Those interested in adopting Flower will receive a...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
First Alert Forecast: a cooler pattern ahead; rain chances set to ramp up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mild Thursday evening across the Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly winds - gusting over 30 mph - allowed highs away from the coast to soar deep into the 70s, just shy of a record high in Wilmington. This evening we’ll see partly cloudy skies and mild lows in the 50s.
WILMINGTON, NC
Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
