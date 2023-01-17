ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

No charges for Olmsted County deputy who fired a shot in attempt to capture a fugitive

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges will not be filed against an Olmsted county deputy who fired a shot at a suspect vehicle. Law enforcement tried to arrest Jesse James Johnson for a warrant for second-degree assault and other charges including felon in possession of a firearm. On December 14, 2022, Johnson was tracked to a car parked at the Planet Fitness building in southwest Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Man arrested for violent standoff in Pine Island pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of firing around 20 shots at law enforcement during a standoff in Pine Island is pleading not guilty. Michael Steven Molitor, 37 of Winona, was arrested on August 20, 2022, and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing a crime.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dealing heroin and meth is sending a Rochester man to federal prison. Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, has been sentenced to 16 years and 6 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
ROCHESTER, MN
FireRescue1

Minn. EMS providers, FFs followed by armed man conducting 'bomb drill'

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Around 3 a.m. Monday, Rochester firefighters and Mayo Clinic EMS providers were responding to a call about a child having trouble breathing when they saw an armed man who later told police he was practicing a “bomb drill.”. When police officers arrived on the scene,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

KIMT News 3 at Six

Tonight, Olmsted County's attorney will not lay down criminal charges against a deputy who shot at a suspect last month. Plus, A local humane society says this person came in and stole a cat!
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital. It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Plea deal reached over Rochester stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a Rochester stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault. A charge of second-degree attempted murder and another count of second-degree assault were dismissed. Police say Gisi stabbed...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police, state patrol report uptick in crashes Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police saw 7 car crashes Wednesday, Jan. 18 and 12 car crashes Thursday, Jan. 19, followed by only 2 crashes the morning of Friday, Jan. 20. Minnesota State Patrol reported 54 crashes (5 injuries) between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, with 95 vehicle spinouts and one jackknifed semi.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Semi rollover in Mower County sends driver to the hospital

GRAND MEADOW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi crash injured one person in Mower County Thursday evening. It happened on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 195. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ruben Matthew Martinez, 37 of San Antonio, Texas, was driving west when he went off the road just before 7:30 pm and rolled.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Third defendant sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – A third man has been sent to prison for beating a Mower County man to death in 2021. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 449 days already served, for the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Albert Lea man taken into custody after search of an Austin restaurant Friday turns up cocaine and suspected fentanyl charged in Mower County District Court

An Albert Lea man who was taken into custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl has been charged in Mower County District Court. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release...
AUSTIN, MN
ktoe.com

Inmate Dies In Olmsted County Jail

(Rochester, MN) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. Russell Simon Junior was discovered not breathing on Monday during a routine well-being check. Life-saving efforts were performed before the inmate was pronounced dead. Simon was being held on assault charges in the jail facility.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
ROCHESTER, MN

