Hedge against recession with bonds while piling cash into these 3 stock sectors as markets stay flat in 2023, says Northwestern Mutual's investment chief
Northwestern Mutual chief investment officer Brent Schutte explained how investors can best position themselves in a mild, brief recession.
Nordstrom cuts outlook as bad news piles up for retailers
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Nordstrom are slipping in early trading after the upscale department store chain cut its annual profit outlook amid lackluster holiday sales that forced it to slash prices. The disappointing report is the latest evidence that shoppers, including the well-heeled, have pulled back buying...
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crypto lending company Genesis is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as faltering prices and the downfall of FTX continue to rattle the industry. Genesis Global Holdco LLC and two of its lending business subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., filed for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York. Genesis said that its other subsidiaries involved in the derivatives and spot trading and custody businesses and Genesis Global Trading are not included in the filing and continue client trading operations.
Your nest egg in 2023: How to fortify and secure it
As you get ready to prepare your taxes, you might be thinking about saving for a rainy day or retirement. A financial expert has some advice on how to fortify your nest egg this year. Greg McBride is the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, a financial services company. He said...
