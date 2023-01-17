Read full article on original website
Madueke ‘absolutely buzzing’ after signing for Chelsea
Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk. England under-21 winger Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven on a 7 1/2-year contract for a fee reportedly worth 35 million pounds ($43 million). Chelsea confirmed...
Mallorca earns 3rd straight home win by edging Celta
MADRID (AP) — Mallorca enjoyed its third straight home win in the Spanish league by edging Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday. Dani Rodríguez slotted the ball just inside the right post in the 59th minute after Pablo Maffeo burst down the right flank and found his teammate arriving in the area.
DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Par Scores
Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland 67-70_137 -7 Seamus Power, Republic of Ireland 66-73_139 -5 Padraig Harrington, Republic of Ireland 68-73_141 -3 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 72-69_141 -3 John Catlin, United States 35-35_141 -3 Tommy Fleetwood, Scotland 34-34_141 -3.
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Daniel Evans (25), Britain, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. Holger Rune (9), Denmark, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Alex de Minaur (22), Australia, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-6 (0),...
Most US men in Australian Week 2 since 2004; Djokovic wins
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It's been almost two full decades since this many U.S. men reached Week 2 at the Australian Open. And while that group in 2004 included a couple of Grand Slam champions in Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, everything is all so new for the quartet there this time: Tommy Paul, who is 25; J.J. Wolf, 24; Sebastian Korda, 22; and Ben Shelton, 20, are all about to make their fourth-round debuts at Melbourne Park.
