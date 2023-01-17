I am an avid music consumer, but lately I’ve been in a little bit of a discovery rut. I find myself falling back into the same old artists and albums I’ve been listening to for the past few years. While this realization has weighed heavy on me in the weeks following New Years—when seemingly everyone is rebranding themselves and trying something new—in seemingly divine intervention, I stumbled upon an article from TechCrunch documenting a new app called Smores that is designed to help users stumble upon new music using Spotify. So I gave it a try.

1 DAY AGO