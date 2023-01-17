Read full article on original website
Dungeons & Dragons' New OGL Will Be 'Irrevocable' and Bring Mechanics to Creative Commons
Dungeons & Dragons released a statement today saying that the future of its open gaming license will include its core rules being placed under the purview of the Creative Commons. The Creative Commons is “a nonprofit dedicated to sharing knowledge, and it developed a set of licenses to let creators do that,” says the newest update from Kyle Brink, the executive producer at Dungeons & Dragons.
Paizo's Open RPG Alliance Grows Stronger Every Day
Amid the deafening silence from Wizards of the Coast after io9 reported on a leaked draft of their new Open Gaming License, Paizo, one of their competitors, launched a bold new initiative. Alongside a few key partners, which include popular third-party publishers like Kobold Press, Chaosium, and Green Ronin, the Pathfinder publisher announced that they would be financially supporting the establishment of the Open RPG Creative (ORC) license, unassociated with any company, that would be open for third-party developers.
I Tried to Find New Music Using the Smores App
I am an avid music consumer, but lately I’ve been in a little bit of a discovery rut. I find myself falling back into the same old artists and albums I’ve been listening to for the past few years. While this realization has weighed heavy on me in the weeks following New Years—when seemingly everyone is rebranding themselves and trying something new—in seemingly divine intervention, I stumbled upon an article from TechCrunch documenting a new app called Smores that is designed to help users stumble upon new music using Spotify. So I gave it a try.
Google Stadia is Finally Dead
Now is an appropriate time to but out your trumpet for the long-awaited demise of Google’s cloud-gaming service, Stadia. The shuttered service’s website makes it clear: Stadia officially shut down on Jan. 18, 2023. Granted, we all knew it was coming. It’s been about three months since we...
Tron 3 Might Actually Be Happening This Time
Tron 3 is like The Flash or Avatar 2. You’ve been hearing about it for so long, it’s almost comical. But, much like Avatar 2 last year and The Flash this year, it seems Tron 3 may actually be happening. Again. Deadline reports that Disney has a new...
Archie's Latest Lunatic Premise Pits Him Against the Post-Apocalypse
Look. I know io9 runs a lot of Archie Comics previews. The problem is they’re so damn fun, whether the classic gang of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead are facing monsters, angsty alternate universe doppelgangers, or giant robots. So we’d be doing you and ourselves a disservice if we didn’t show you this preview of Archie Vs. the World.
Hello Tomorrow!'s New Trailer Is Full of Bright Promises and Dark Secrets
In a stylishly sci-fi version of what otherwise looks like mid-century America, a salesman pitches his product—lunar time shares—to wide-eyed customers, assuring them they’ll soon be exclaiming “I love living on the moon!” But as this trailer for Billy Crudup’s new Apple TV+’s series Hello Tomorrow! suggests, all is not as spiffy as it seems on the surface.
Star Trek: Picard's Last Season Will Introduce a New Voice For Starfleet's Computers
Since Majel Barrett sadly passed in 2008, Star Trek has turned to a plethora of alternatives to create new voices to match her iconic role as generations of computers across the Trek franchise. But now as Picard pulls us more and more into the 25th century timeline, it’s leaving Barrett’s legacy behind.
All the Sci-Fi, Superhero, Horror, and Fantasy TV Coming in 2023 (So Far)
Picard, The Mandalorian, Shadow and Bone, Wolf Pack Image: from left, Trae Paatton/Paramount+, Lucasfilm, Netflix, Paramount+. Some of 2023's genre series have already premiered or picked back up after a holiday hiatus—see: Quantum Leap on NBC and Peacock; Ghosts on CBS; Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on AMC, Servant on Apple TV+, The Last of Us on HBO, and Miracle Workers: End Times on TBS. But you’ll need to make more room on your calendar, because there are plenty of sci-fi, superhero, horror, and fantasy shows yet to come. Let’s dig in!
Machine Learning AI Has Beat Chess, but Now It’s Close to Beating Physics-Based Sports Games as Well
Artificial intelligence has already beaten chess. Hell, the most sophisticated AI systems have a very good chance against top players in the incredibly complicated game of Go. But, in the uber-complicated car-based soccer game of Rocket League, can an AI do a boosted 360 aerial bicycle kick power shot from the midline? Can it pinch a ball off the side ramp so precisely it sails into the goal at 90 MPH? No, at least not yet, but AI can apparently dribble like a madman. It can fake out legitimately skilled players and score goals by flicking the ball off the hood and into the net.
You'll Soon Be Able to Check Your Home Security Camera From a Galaxy Watch
Samsung announced an upcoming update to SmartThings that lets you peek in on a security camera feed directly from your smartwatch. The update will roll out to Galaxy Watch devices, including the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, and Watch 5 Pro. The update promises to make...
Twitter’s Blue Bird Statue Sold for $100,000 in Elon Musk’s Online Garage Sale
A floor statue featuring Twitter’s blue bird logo sold for $100,000 in a Wednesday auction of more than 600 office items the company’s new overlord, Elon Musk, decided it no longer needed. The blue bird statue raked in 4,000 times its $25 opening bid, becoming the highest grossing...
