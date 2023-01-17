ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

AP News Summary at 6:20 a.m. EST

Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash. BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Ukraine’s interior minister has died in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least another 14 people, including other officials and three children. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services. He is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. His death was the second calamity in four days to clobber Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building killed dozens of civilians. There was no immediate word on whether Wednesday’s crash was an accident or related to the war. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys are visiting Kosovo as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions with Serbia, and possibly reach a reconciliation agreement. Envoys from the U.S. and the EU on Friday were joined by those of France, Germany and Italy to meet with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Later in the day they move to Belgrade to meet with President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss the next steps in the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. It is not clear whether there is any new proposal or what step the bloc will undertake. Tensions have been high in Kosovo since 2008 when it proclaimed independence from Serbia, which has refused to recognize it.
FOX 28 Spokane

Colombia extradites to US brother of powerful left lawmaker

MIAMI (AP) — Colombia has extradited to the U.S. on narcotics charges the brother of a powerful leftist senator who has been a trusted intermediary for armed rebel groups and Venezuela’s socialist government. Álvaro Córdoba was handed over early Thursday to agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a chartered flight to New York. The case was something of a minefield for leftist President Gustavo Petro, who was elected last year with the support of Córdoba’s sister, Sen. Piedad Cordoba. Colombian court records show Cordoba was targeted in a coordinated sting by a unidentified confidential source working at the direction of the DEA.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online

Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list. The list was determined by our panel of 26 journalists from across the U.S. Some of last year’s best films are still in theaters, but many are also available to stream online now.
FOX 28 Spokane

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022. She was convicted by a jury on four counts of fraud and conspiracy just weeks before. Holmes booked the flight without a scheduled return trip and only canceled it after prosecutors contacted Holmes’ attorneys about the “unauthorized flight.” Her attorneys did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment. They previously said the trip was planned before the verdict.
FOX 28 Spokane

VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries celebrated the start of construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California. They said Thursday the line should lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix. Harris says expanding the electrical grid will allow the nation to deploy more renewable energy, a crucial ingredient in addressing climate change. The power line known as the Ten West Link will stretch 125 miles connecting electrical substations in Tonopah, Arizona. west of Phoenix and Blythe, California, on the border between the two states.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy