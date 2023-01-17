ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Click2Houston.com

Prairie View A&M University, Texas A&M among growing number of universities to block access to TikTok from WiFi networks

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area universities are joining the growing list of higher education institutes who are either limiting or fully restricting students, staff, and visitors from using Tik-Tok through its campus WiFi network. “We are in the process of geo-restricting all access to downloading or accessing the app from...
HOUSTON, TX
No more TikTok: The app is blocked by the government and universities in the United States

The viral Chinese social networking app TikTok has been banned from several US universities due to concerns over the security and privacy of personal data in the country. TikTok is very popular among young people, and it allows users to record, edit, and share videos with special effects and receive great circulation, unlike other social networks that limit the spread of content with their algorithm.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Whistleblower says East Lansing company stored poll worker data on Chinese server

(The Center Square) – A former employee has filed a lawsuit against East Lansing-based Konnech and founder Eugene Yu, saying the company illegally stored poll worker data on computer servers located on the Chinese mainland. Grant Bradley was Konnech’s former implementation manager before he was fired for cooperating with the Los Angeles prosecutor’s investigation of Konnech and Yu. The Los Angeles district attorney’s office charged Konnech and Yu with stealing poll worker information and illegally storing it in China last October. ...
EAST LANSING, MI
Click2Houston.com

Houston has 10th largest educational wage gap in U.S., report says

HOUSTON – Earning potential is something most college and high school students think about, with many asking themselves, ‘Is what I’m doing now going to help prepare me for the future?’. Educators say creating more economic potential and opportunities begins with them. Education and economic opportunity. A...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fort Bend ISD student to attend prestigious naval flight academy

Reva Jogdand, a junior at Austin High School, was one of 26 students picked from more than 500 applicants nationwide to attend the 2023 Commander of Naval Air Forces Flight Academy this summer. The scholarship value is more than $26,000 for the eight week program. The selection process for the...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
POLITICO

Warner: Cybersecurity shouldn't be an 'afterthought'

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) says he hopes to introduce legislation this quarter to bolster health care organizations’ defenses and possibly require them to meet minimum standards. Health care cybersecurity is a pressing issue. Nearly 50 million patients’ data was breached in 2021 alone, according to HHS. In November,...
WASHINGTON STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Cyber Attack news headlines trending on Google

The first news that is trending is associated with financial service provider PayPal. News is out that social security numbers of nearly 35,000 users were leaked in a cyber attack that could have emerged from a credential stuffing campaign launched by a state funded actor. According to the update provided...

