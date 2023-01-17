Read full article on original website
Tammy Taylor
3d ago
no it's not players it's media that needs to check there mouth I got headache waiting fir Dallas game all you heard Tom Brady this and that Philly does the same as a player you get sick of it it's all over internet so yes players gear and read it and should not be subject to it media dead wrong
Reply(1)
4
Dominic Reed
3d ago
That's what's wrong with a lot of these players they are always worried about what media personnel are saying about them just let your game do the talking
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Mic'd-up video showed what Dak Prescott really said following Brett Maher's PAT struggles
The Dallas Cowboys cruised past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday’s NFC Wild Card matchup, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Kicker Brett Maher had a game to forget with an astonishing four missed extra points. It was so bad that even Jerry Jones was fielding questions about a possible change at kicker (he said he was sticking with Maher).
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
New Audio Emerges of Dak Prescott Exploding After Brett Maher’s Fourth Missed Extra Point
Maybe you could read Dak Prescott’s lips during a key moment in the Cowboys playoff win Monday night over Tampa.... The post New Audio Emerges of Dak Prescott Exploding After Brett Maher’s Fourth Missed Extra Point appeared first on Outsider.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
NFL executive reveals what he’d hypothetically offer for 49ers QB Trey Lance
The surprising emergence of San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has left many questioning the future of the team's former starter, Trey Lance. The Niners gave up a lot for the young quarterback, parting ways with multiple first-round picks as part of a package to move up in the draft to acquire Lance.
Luka Doncic Goes Viral After Pulling Up In A Tank For Game Against Hawks
Luka Doncic arrives to arena in style ahead of Wednesday's game.
Michael Irvin celebrates HUGE Cowboys win over Tampa, talks seeing the 49ers again
We might have found someone more excited about the Cowboys beating the Bucs than Jerry Jones. The Playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan, RJ, & Bobby to celebrate this win and break down how the Cowboys should prepare for San Francisco above!
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 49ers QB Brock Purdy 'not a rookie anymore'
Coming off of their dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys must now move on to a much more imposing opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Luka Doncic Slammed For Driving To Game In $200K 'Apocalypse-Proof' Jeep
Several NBA fans criticized Luka Doncic for pulling up in a $200,000 'apocalypse-proof' Jeep.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys meet with prospect for 2023 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys main focus is still on the playoffs. Taking on the San Francisco 49ers in round two. However, draft season never ends. As soon as one NFL Draft ends, the Cowboys scouting department gets started in preparation for the next draft cycle. Before the Reese’s Senior Bowl, NFL...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Comments / 8