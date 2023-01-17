Read full article on original website
Related
Sayre house extremely damaged in early afternoon fire
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A house in Sayre suffered severe damage after a fire early Friday afternoon. Reports of the house fire first came into 18 News around noon on January 20. However, according to first responders on the scene, the fire seemed to break out about half an hour or an hour earlier. Photos […]
NewsChannel 36
Standoff in Big Flats neighborhood following a stabbing
UPDATE 8:15 p.m. 1/20/23: According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Theodore C. Swan of Burkeshire Drive, Big Flats, has been charged with attempted murder (2nd degree). He was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. The Sheriff's...
whcuradio.com
Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep suffers extensive damage
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Happening now in Cortland, authorities are investigating a fire. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department tell WHCU the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership experienced extensive damage. No one was injured. Authorities tell us Route 281 and Luker Road are now back open.
localsyr.com
Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
NewsChannel 36
Fatal crash in Bath claims 59-year-old man
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- A 59-year-old Bath man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a SUV on Geneva Street during the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18th. According to Bath Police, while the investigation is still ongoing, it appears that distracted driving was a factor. Police...
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged in Tioga County for various infractions. An Apalachin man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a disturbance. Jarred Tucker was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Melissa R. Humphrey of Barton was arrested after an investigation into a physical disturbance....
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump […]
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
Waverly man sentenced for 2021 theft charge
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a charge from an incident that happened in Feb. 2021, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say that Chad Soper, of Waverly, N.Y., has been sentenced to 4 months to 18 months […]
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath
JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash
The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office has released the cause of a crash that happened last Thursday on Route 79 in the Town of Hector.
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle Captured 1.19.23
Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Father, daughter murder-suicide in Baldwinsville
Lefancheck added that there is no further threat to the community at this time.
Windsor man gets 7 years for pointing gun at police
Today in Broome County Court, the man who pointed his weapon at Broome County Sheriff's deputies was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison.
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Comments / 0