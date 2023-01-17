Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
tmpresale.com
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2023 in Baltimore, MD Feb 16th, 2023 – presale passcode
The Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2023 presale password fans have been searching for is available for members to use Members with a working presale information will have the opportunity to get tickets in advance of their public sale!!!. If you don’t order your tickets to Chris Rock Ego...
tmpresale.com
Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
tmpresale.com
Tye Tribbett – All Things New Tour at Warner Theatre in Washington Apr 20th, 2023 – presale code
Eager to tell you that pre-sale code for an upcoming Tye Tribbett – All Things New Tour presale is available here:. During this presale YOU WILL have the chance to get great seats before the general public. You may not get another opportunity to attend Tye Tribbett – All...
popville.com
Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened!
Thanks to all who emailed and messaged: “Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened last week. They are having their grand opening this Sunday”. Alley Cat’s Facebook says: “Come on in for the only best Moroccan dishes in the whole District of Columbia”. Check out all their...
Straight Jokes! No Chaser comedy tour coming to CFG Bank Arena
The 'Straight Jokes! No Chaser' comedy tour is coming to Baltimore. Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Mike Epps are some of the acts performing on April 14.
popville.com
Nike Georgetown Closing as of January 20th, 2023 – AKA Today!!
A reader reports: “I heard from Nike in Georgetown that they will be closing end of this week due to a leasing issue. A manager there told me while going through an issue with a return.”. A call to the Georgetown store says: “our location is closing as of...
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway for First 100 Guests This Saturday
Dunkin’ is now open at 14328 Layhill Road in Silver Spring. The store will hold its official grand opening this Saturday, January 21 beginning at 9am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting, prize wheel, and an appearance by Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
WTOP
DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket
Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Newest Roaming Rooster Now Open
Roaming Rooster at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg is currently holding its soft opening. The restaurant has an official grand opening scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
popville.com
Snipes coming to Columbia Heights
Thanks to Aman for sending: “Signage just went up for “Snipes” in what looks like the old Payless space.”. “From a German-based streetwear retailer to a globally recognized brand, SNIPES has grown its physical footprint to 450+ stores extending all over Europe since opening its first store in Essen in 1998.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments
Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
Bel Air Athletic Club closing, after 40+ years
A community fixture in Bel Air is closing after more than 40 years, as development moves forward in the area around Harford Mall.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Comments / 1