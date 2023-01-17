Read full article on original website
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical GardenRoger MarshFlorida State
Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric busesUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Biggest cinema in Miami Beach to closeAsh JurbergMiami Beach, FL
tmpresale.com
Straight Jokes No Chaser in Miami, FL Mar 18th, 2023 – pre-sale code
New Straight Jokes No Chaser presale passcode has finally been posted!. For a little while you can purchase your very own tickets in advance of the general public. You owe it to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will the chance come up to buy Straight Jokes No Chaser tickets during a presale like this?
WSVN-TV
Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band to play at Hard Rock Live
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band are coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for a one-night show on Feb. 15. The show is part of Jimmy Buffett’s Second Wind Tour 2023. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett...
Miami New Times
Church Turned Nightclub the Angeles Gears Up to Be a Fort Lauderdale Concert Destination
Hallelujah! Fort Lauderdale is set to gain another concert venue, this time in the form of a church turned nightclub expanding its scope. The Angeles, owned by Knallhart Management Group, opened its doors in December 2021 as a nightclub alongside the adjacent Holly Blue restaurant in Flagler Village. The venue is set to dabble in live-music experiences in its second year of existence.
secretmiami.com
You Can Ride Bumper Cars On Ice At This Boca Raton Skating Rink
South Florida doesn’t exactly come to mind when thinking of a “winter wonderland.” There’s plenty to do if you’re looking for sun and sweat, not so much skiing and snow tubing. But at least we can lace up our ice skates! And until recently, we can hop into bumper cars… on ice!
WSVN-TV
$4B Miami Worldcenter, ‘a city within a city,’ ready to dazzle guests in heart of downtown
Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on. Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.
WSVN-TV
‘Lucky place’: Super Stop in Fort Lauderdale sells 2 $1M scratch-off tickets in less than 1 month
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month. Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery...
secretmiami.com
Walk Through Interactive Light Sculptures At This Free, Five-Day Broward Art Festival
Art lovers, rejoice! IGNITE Broward, South Florida’s free, third-annual art and light festival is returning Wednesday, January 25. Presented by the Broward Cultural Division in Partnership with Mad Arts, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, doubling in size with more art and larger activations!
Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community
Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
Downtown Miami Awaits Julia and Henry’s
It remains unknown when the major food hall will open in the historic Walgreens building on Flagler
Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’
The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
Taste of the Town: It's all about tradition at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation
MIAMI - It starts like a campfire here at the all-new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation inside the coal-fired oven. On the walls, a family tree of pizza makers that goes back 98 years to Frank himself who started it all in New Haven Connecticut. This newest location is the 15th restaurant for this family-owned restaurant that has a cult-like following."He passed that down to his grandchildren, who currently control the company. The most important part of their legacy is the pizza. The pizza made us who we are today," said Kevin Gagliard, Director of Operations.For decades, the original Frank...
cw34.com
Frog legs, strawberries, and fine arts: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening in your area this weekend. The Yeehaw Music Festival returns to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center this weekend. The event will feature nationally known bands Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder. For ticket information visit the festival's website. Where:...
Madou Love Restaurant to Open in Lake Worth
Madou Love will bring more Haitian cuisine to Palm Beach County
Eater
A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District
Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era. On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and...
WSVN-TV
Jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in trial between Celsius
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trial between South Florida rapper and energy drink company Celsius came to and end. It was a big win for rapper Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, after a jury awarded Dillard $82 million in damages, Wednesday. The jury sided with Dillard...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
Housing Prices Drop In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Huge Decline In Selling Price For Delray Beach Homes. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — House “sold prices” dropped for both the quarter and the year in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, according to the just out Elliman Report prepared by Miller Samuel appraisers and […]
luxury-houses.net
A One-of-a-kind Opportunity to Own a Two-home Treasure in Delray Beach, Florida with $3.7 Million
111 NE 12th Street Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 111 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, Florida, is situated on an oversized lot & located ‘in town’ off Historic N Swinton Ave affording the lucky owners a coveted lifestyle. The luxuriously appointed main home is designed to accommodate the most discerning buyer’s needs. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 111 NE 12th Street, please contact Claudia Fisher (Phone: 561-655-8600) at Douglas Elliman (Palm Beach) for full support and perfect service.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
