Bloomington, IN

bsquarebulletin.com

Decision on Showers building purchase postponed by Bloomington city council until Jan. 25

A decision on an $8.75-million real estate deal to expand the footprint of city hall inside its existing building has been postponed by Bloomington’s city council. What has been delayed until next week is a decision to approve the Bloomington redevelopment commission’s purchase agreement for the western part of the former Showers Brothers factory building that houses city hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

3 committee meetings later: Bloomington city council now set for vote on purchase of former Showers Brothers building for future police-fire HQ

On Bloomington’s city council meeting agenda for this Wednesday is an $8.75-million real estate deal. Councilmembers will be deciding whether to approve a purchase agreement for the western part of the former Showers Brothers factory building that houses city hall. The agreement was approved by the city’s redevelopment commission...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New service helps Knox County families

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police: Former clerk stole $1,000-worth of office supplies; Smith charged with 2 felonies, facing more charges from last year

Former Brown County Clerk Kathy Smith was formally charged with two felonies last week for theft and official misconduct following an investigation by local law enforcement. On Jan. 3 Brown County Det. Brian Shrader was asked to look into a case concerning Smith allegedly stealing items — mostly office supplies — from the clerk’s office.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 19, 2023

5:39 p.m. Elaine Johnson, 67, Fort Wayne, wanted on a warrant. 12:15 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of John Williams Boulevard. 12:40 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Sanders Lane. 12:58 a.m. Alarm sounding at the Dollar General store on 16th Street. It...
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

2 Taylorsville wrecks keep emergency personnel busy

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two accidents on Tuesday afternoon. One sent an individual to the hospital. The first was a three-vehicle crash, just after 4 p.m., at County Road 550N and U.S. 31. No...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Busy Terre Haute intersection to close for water line repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of some major roads in Terre Haute will be closing for a few days. The intersection of 25th and Poplar will be closed starting on Friday morning. Indiana American Water will be doing repairs in the area. The intersection is expected to reopen...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road

The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
MORRISTOWN, IN

