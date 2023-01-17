Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
City of Bedford to receive $100,000 grant to repair welcome sign, install exhibit
BEDFORD – It was announced at the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday that the set is set to receive a $100,000 matching grant from Regional Opportunities Initiative through the groups Ready Communities 2.0 program. The funds will be utilized to refurbish the city’s aging Welcome...
bsquarebulletin.com
Decision on Showers building purchase postponed by Bloomington city council until Jan. 25
A decision on an $8.75-million real estate deal to expand the footprint of city hall inside its existing building has been postponed by Bloomington’s city council. What has been delayed until next week is a decision to approve the Bloomington redevelopment commission’s purchase agreement for the western part of the former Showers Brothers factory building that houses city hall.
bsquarebulletin.com
3 committee meetings later: Bloomington city council now set for vote on purchase of former Showers Brothers building for future police-fire HQ
On Bloomington’s city council meeting agenda for this Wednesday is an $8.75-million real estate deal. Councilmembers will be deciding whether to approve a purchase agreement for the western part of the former Showers Brothers factory building that houses city hall. The agreement was approved by the city’s redevelopment commission...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
wrtv.com
Johnson County sees record homicides in 2022, sheriff saddened by the numbers
JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County saw a record 10 homicides in 2023. It is the most homicides they have seen, ever. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says it's not a number they are proud of. "In particular 2022 was a rough year for Johnson County law enforcement," Burgess said....
bcdemocrat.com
Police: Former clerk stole $1,000-worth of office supplies; Smith charged with 2 felonies, facing more charges from last year
Former Brown County Clerk Kathy Smith was formally charged with two felonies last week for theft and official misconduct following an investigation by local law enforcement. On Jan. 3 Brown County Det. Brian Shrader was asked to look into a case concerning Smith allegedly stealing items — mostly office supplies — from the clerk’s office.
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 19, 2023
5:39 p.m. Elaine Johnson, 67, Fort Wayne, wanted on a warrant. 12:15 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of John Williams Boulevard. 12:40 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Sanders Lane. 12:58 a.m. Alarm sounding at the Dollar General store on 16th Street. It...
Bloomington apartment fire leaves 40 people displaced
A four story apartment building caught fire early Wednesday on the 500 block of north Lincoln, displacing 40 residents
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
korncountry.com
2 Taylorsville wrecks keep emergency personnel busy
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two accidents on Tuesday afternoon. One sent an individual to the hospital. The first was a three-vehicle crash, just after 4 p.m., at County Road 550N and U.S. 31. No...
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection to close for water line repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of some major roads in Terre Haute will be closing for a few days. The intersection of 25th and Poplar will be closed starting on Friday morning. Indiana American Water will be doing repairs in the area. The intersection is expected to reopen...
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
WTHI
Local business says it is moving out of its current location after failed rezoning effort
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A local business that sparked a deal of controversy has decided to move. We first told you about Magnolia Rose Aesthetics last fall. The business had hoped to rezone a property just south of the Farrington's Grove Historical District. Now, Magnolia Rose will be moving out...
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
Infant found safe, man arrested after vehicle theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle that had an infant inside. According to Terre Haute Police, the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 1560 N 25th Street. Police say 26-year-old Trey Blaine stole […]
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
