Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.

OCALA, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO