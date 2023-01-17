ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelo from Houston just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel. Today, we had family-four pack tickets to Monster Jam, a Katy Mills shopping gift card worth $1000, and Houston Grand Opera tickets.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson’s Humble Road Warriors Are the Best Show in College Basketball — There Is No Entitlement on This No. 1 Houston Team

NEW ORLEANS — There is no big celebration, no hollering to the rafters, no post-buzzer barking at another vanquished would be giant toppler who found it’s much easier to scheme to beat this No. 1 than actually do it. Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston basketball team exchanges a few fist bumps, shakes the Tulane players’ hands and head back to the visitors locker room smashed into a corner in cramped 90-year-old Fogelman Arena.
HOUSTON, TX
TravelNoire

Trap Kitchen Brings New Concept To Houston

Great news for Houston foodies or people planning to visit Bayou City. “Cali”, a culinary infusion of California cuisine and a taste of Texas, is coming to Houston from L.A.’s Trap Kitchen. The hybrid dining concept will bring the best fresh ingredients and flavors to a new...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

DESTINY AWAITS: FBCA’s Warren becoming hot commodity

In the few short months that have followed their recent TAPPS State Championship victory, athletes from Fort Bend Christian Academy have been racking up offers to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level. Junior offensive lineman Bennett Warren has piqued the interest of dozens of top-tier universities. With offers...
SUGAR LAND, TX
defendernetwork.com

PVAMU dropout returns to reveal new art innovation hub on campus

Houston native and former Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) student John Nicklos II, who dropped out of the school returns with a gift that will “elevate the Black engineering student experience” at the institution. Nicklos revealed the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Epsilon Gamma...
HOUSTON, TX
ricethresher.org

Review: Home Slice Pizza fires up new Houston location

One of the most amazing parts about coming to Rice and getting to meet people from all sorts of backgrounds and cultures is that you are exposed to a variety of opinions and ideas that help mold you into a more well-rounded individual. One of the most fascinating opinions that I feel people bring with them is their taste in pizza. Whether a debate between Pizza Hut and Papa John’s or New York versus Chicago, we all have opinions on how we like our pies.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Now hiring: United’s new Inflight Training Center

United has now opened in Houston its largest Inflight Training Center, a 56,000 sq. ft. facility that includes new classrooms, additional cabin and door trainers and a state-of-the-art aquatic center that features a 125,000-gallon pool and mock fuselage to practice “ditching,” the safe evacuation of the plane in the unlikely event of a water landing.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Many faiths, one goal

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Martin Cominsky, Brigitte Kalai, Bashar Kalai, Larry Payne, Regina Payne, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Philamena Baird, Arthur Baird and Doe and Henry Florsheim were among more than 500 supporters at the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s annual Tapestry gala held at the Hilton-Americas Hotel. KTRK’s Melanie Lawson welcomed the crowd that raised more than $665,000 for Interfaith Ministries’ five areas of service to Greater Houston: Meals on Wheels/Animeals, refugee services, interfaith relations and community partnerships, Volunteer Houston, and SERVE HOUSTON. Henry Florsheim, Kim Mabry, Nadia Tajalli, Venerable Tong Hong, Fatimah Ali, Sanjay Ahuja, Rev. Dr. Tamla Wilson, and Elder Corey Cuvelier offered a multi-faith, shared prayer demonstrating the “I am here to serve” theme of the evening. Interfaith Ministries president and chief executive officer Martin B. Cominsky introduced honorees Laurence J. “Larry” Payne and Dr. Stephen Klineberg, and thanked gala co-chairs Dr. Kathy Flanagan and Mayor Sylvester Turner, Paula Sutton and Bill Gross, and recognized gala committee members Nadia Tajalli and Philamena Baird.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman dead in apartment fire in northwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters have found the body of a woman inside an apartment in northwest Houston after extinguishing a blaze Friday, officials said. HFD responded to a report of an apartment on fire at 6200 W. Tidwell around 3:48 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fort Bend ISD student to attend prestigious naval flight academy

Reva Jogdand, a junior at Austin High School, was one of 26 students picked from more than 500 applicants nationwide to attend the 2023 Commander of Naval Air Forces Flight Academy this summer. The scholarship value is more than $26,000 for the eight week program. The selection process for the...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues

HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
HOUSTON, TX

