FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelo from Houston just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel. Today, we had family-four pack tickets to Monster Jam, a Katy Mills shopping gift card worth $1000, and Houston Grand Opera tickets.
papercitymag.com
Kelvin Sampson’s Humble Road Warriors Are the Best Show in College Basketball — There Is No Entitlement on This No. 1 Houston Team
NEW ORLEANS — There is no big celebration, no hollering to the rafters, no post-buzzer barking at another vanquished would be giant toppler who found it’s much easier to scheme to beat this No. 1 than actually do it. Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston basketball team exchanges a few fist bumps, shakes the Tulane players’ hands and head back to the visitors locker room smashed into a corner in cramped 90-year-old Fogelman Arena.
Trap Kitchen Brings New Concept To Houston
Great news for Houston foodies or people planning to visit Bayou City. “Cali”, a culinary infusion of California cuisine and a taste of Texas, is coming to Houston from L.A.’s Trap Kitchen. The hybrid dining concept will bring the best fresh ingredients and flavors to a new...
Click2Houston.com
LET’S KICK IT; Panther Girls looking for District Title, Boys building new Culture
The Klein Oak Girls’ Soccer Program returns a den full of talent, from a team that finished second in the district, and went 15-5-3 overall, in 2022. With another year of experience, can they bring home the District Championship’s Golden Ball?. Riley Knox, Annika Murdoch, Avery Mills, and...
Click2Houston.com
Iconic Houston staple Spanish Village Mexican Restaurant to permanently close doors in March, owner says
HOUSTON – After 70 years, Spanish Village, the iconic, popular Third Ward restaurant will permanently close its doors at the end of March. Restaurant owner Steve Rogers said in a release that he promises the restaurant’s legacy “will live on in an upcoming project to be announced at a later date,” according to a news release.
Click2Houston.com
DESTINY AWAITS: FBCA’s Warren becoming hot commodity
In the few short months that have followed their recent TAPPS State Championship victory, athletes from Fort Bend Christian Academy have been racking up offers to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level. Junior offensive lineman Bennett Warren has piqued the interest of dozens of top-tier universities. With offers...
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhoods around the Houston area take action after trash pick up problems
HOUSTON – It’s a mess Texas Pride Disposal may not be able to clean up fast enough. Some Houston-area Home Owners’ Associations and even MUD districts have started to cut their contracts with the trash company over inconsistent service. On Wednesday, MUD #495 notified Katy homeowners that...
fox26houston.com
Notorious McDonald's location shuts down
There's one less place to find a Big Mac near Downtown Houston. That iconic McDonald's known for the homeless people outside has closed its doors.
defendernetwork.com
PVAMU dropout returns to reveal new art innovation hub on campus
Houston native and former Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) student John Nicklos II, who dropped out of the school returns with a gift that will “elevate the Black engineering student experience” at the institution. Nicklos revealed the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Epsilon Gamma...
ricethresher.org
Review: Home Slice Pizza fires up new Houston location
One of the most amazing parts about coming to Rice and getting to meet people from all sorts of backgrounds and cultures is that you are exposed to a variety of opinions and ideas that help mold you into a more well-rounded individual. One of the most fascinating opinions that I feel people bring with them is their taste in pizza. Whether a debate between Pizza Hut and Papa John’s or New York versus Chicago, we all have opinions on how we like our pies.
defendernetwork.com
Now hiring: United’s new Inflight Training Center
United has now opened in Houston its largest Inflight Training Center, a 56,000 sq. ft. facility that includes new classrooms, additional cabin and door trainers and a state-of-the-art aquatic center that features a 125,000-gallon pool and mock fuselage to practice “ditching,” the safe evacuation of the plane in the unlikely event of a water landing.
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
Click2Houston.com
Contract worker rescued after being trapped inside 10-foot trench for more than an hour, HFD says
HOUSTON – A contract worker for the City of Houston was rescued after being trapped inside a 10-foot trench in west Houston Friday morning. The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an entrapment at Riverview Way and Briar Ridge Drive near Tanglewood around 11 a.m. HFD said three...
Click2Houston.com
Third time the charm? Federal sentencing date for former city director William-Paul Thomas delayed again
HOUSTON – Legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the federal sentencing date for William-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston’s Director of City Council Relations, has been pushed back a second time to March 27, creating a third sentencing date. It was last summer when Thomas...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Many faiths, one goal
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Martin Cominsky, Brigitte Kalai, Bashar Kalai, Larry Payne, Regina Payne, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Philamena Baird, Arthur Baird and Doe and Henry Florsheim were among more than 500 supporters at the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s annual Tapestry gala held at the Hilton-Americas Hotel. KTRK’s Melanie Lawson welcomed the crowd that raised more than $665,000 for Interfaith Ministries’ five areas of service to Greater Houston: Meals on Wheels/Animeals, refugee services, interfaith relations and community partnerships, Volunteer Houston, and SERVE HOUSTON. Henry Florsheim, Kim Mabry, Nadia Tajalli, Venerable Tong Hong, Fatimah Ali, Sanjay Ahuja, Rev. Dr. Tamla Wilson, and Elder Corey Cuvelier offered a multi-faith, shared prayer demonstrating the “I am here to serve” theme of the evening. Interfaith Ministries president and chief executive officer Martin B. Cominsky introduced honorees Laurence J. “Larry” Payne and Dr. Stephen Klineberg, and thanked gala co-chairs Dr. Kathy Flanagan and Mayor Sylvester Turner, Paula Sutton and Bill Gross, and recognized gala committee members Nadia Tajalli and Philamena Baird.
KHOU
HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
Click2Houston.com
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dead in apartment fire in northwest Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Houston firefighters have found the body of a woman inside an apartment in northwest Houston after extinguishing a blaze Friday, officials said. HFD responded to a report of an apartment on fire at 6200 W. Tidwell around 3:48 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene,...
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend ISD student to attend prestigious naval flight academy
Reva Jogdand, a junior at Austin High School, was one of 26 students picked from more than 500 applicants nationwide to attend the 2023 Commander of Naval Air Forces Flight Academy this summer. The scholarship value is more than $26,000 for the eight week program. The selection process for the...
Click2Houston.com
New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues
HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
