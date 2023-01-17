ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Various News: The Rock Appearing Live on CNBC, Will Ospreay Chats With Renee Paquette, ICW Content Leaving Peacock

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago
411mania.com

PROGRESS Wrestling, ICW No Longer Part of WWE Network and Peacock

It was reported yesterday that PROGRESS Wresting and ICW shows were no longer available on the WWE Network and Peacock. Now, both promotions have issued statements confirming the end of their working relationships with WWE. PROGRESS Wrestling stated:. PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS...
msn.com

ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna

In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.
411mania.com

Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King

– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.
411mania.com

Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
411mania.com

Gail Kim Has Proposed Impact Working With Other Companies For All-Women’s Show

Gail Kim recently revealed that she’s proposed the idea of Impact working with other companies for an all-woman’s PPV. Kim was a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked about the idea of an all-women’s show similar to WWE Evolution and NWA EmPowerrr. While both companies did shows in 2018 and 2021, respectively, there hasn’t been any follow-up since.
411mania.com

Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company

Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
411mania.com

WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.23: Roxanne Perez Battles Cora Jade, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night with Roxanne Perez facing Cora Jade and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:. * Axiom def. Oro Mensah. Karl Fredericks attacked Axiom after the match. * Kayden Carter def. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez)
FORT PIERCE, FL
411mania.com

AEW, Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Dynamite

AEW and members of its roster paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show opened with a graphic honoring the ROH World Tag Team Champion, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident. In addition, several stars including Jay...
411mania.com

Matt Cardona Files To Trademark ‘Zack Ryder’

PWInsider reports that on January 14, Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’, his former ring name when he was in WWE. The trademark is for:. Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler...
411mania.com

Odyssey Jones vs. Joe Gacy Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Odyssey Jones will face Joe Gacy in the main event. Here’s the full lineup and preview:. NXT Level Up preview: Jones and Gacy primed for hard-hitting collision. An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will...
411mania.com

Brodie Lee Documentary Premiering Next Month, Amanda Huber Says Her Family Had Nothing To Do With It

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a documentary about Brodie Lee will debut on Vimeo on Demand on February 3 at 7 PM ET. The special will be called ‘This Is Brodie Lee’ and features interviews with friends, wrestlers and relatives. It follows the first match of his career and was directed by Joe Brand of Classy Wolf Media. Here’s a synopsis:
ROCHESTER, NY
411mania.com

Spoilers For ROH Jay Briscoe Tribute Show

AEW taped matches for their Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life tribute show on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite & Rampage, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below for the show, which will air free on ROH Honor Club, per PWInsider:. * The ring apron & graphics...
411mania.com

Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...
411mania.com

NJPW and STARDOM Parent Company Sees Profit In Most Recent Quarter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, saw a profit for their most recent reported quarter. In that quarter (July through September), their sports division had $11.83 million in revenue and $2.7 million in profit. This is likely due to the two wrestling companies.

