1800s-themed event taking place Saturday in Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is holding its annual Winterfest event on Saturday. It will feature several activities dating back to the 1800s.

Games like sack racing, rolling hoop, and graces will all be taught and played. There will also be a petting zoo where kids can take a pony ride.

Yarn dolls and jewelry making are a part of the event.

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement Program Coordinator Dale Greer is going to be showing off their new maintenance workshop.

“We’re calling this ‘tools past and present,” Greer said. “I’m talking about tools that we use today versus tools that the pioneers used. And like all of the things that are going on here at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement, the children are going to be able to come out and do some of these things.”

Kids will get the chance to drill, saw, and shave wood.

Winterfest is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at the door.

It costs $5 for children five and older to attend. Lunch is a separate purchase.

Settlement officials said even if it rains the event will go on. Many of the activities can be done indoors.

A Blountstown Public Librarian will also be there to give a storytime. Photo opportunities are also an option. They have plenty of pioneer clothes to wear for them.

