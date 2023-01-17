Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
FEMA assistance extended to additional counties following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal assistance is being extended to additional counties recently affected by the tornado outbreak. According to Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott, FEMA assistance will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale. Those in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties can...
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
apr.org
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
WSFA
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
wvtm13.com
Alabama's December unemployment rate released
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey announced December's unemployment rate was up slightly from November. “As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” Ivey said. Over...
selmasun.com
What to expect after you apply for FEMA assistance
If you live in Autauga or Dallas County and were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. There...
wvtm13.com
EPA launches web site to track landfill fire project progress
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Environmental Protection Agency is slowly suffocating the St. Clair County landfill fire, which has burned for eight weeks. The 13-acre environmental dump has been smoldering for 56 days. They expect it to take about a month to put out all of the embers. Also today,...
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
WSFA
FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks was in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. While there, Hooks, along with local, state and federal officials, spoke to the media. The news conference can be viewed in its entirety above.
ABC 33/40 News
"Utter devastation." FEMA reps tour tornado destruction in Selma
Federal help is on the way for people of Dallas and Autauga counties. FEMA now has 80 workers on site, with plans to deploy more in the days ahead. 900 people have already applied for assistance, and FEMA officials expect that number to rise. FEMA said they will go door to door in both communities to make sure people receive the help they deserve.
WALA-TV FOX10
AEMA to request federal aid for other storm-hit areas of state
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - People in north Mobile County are wondering if they are going to get federal assistance after last week’s deadly tornadoes. FEMA agents are going door to door in Dallas and Autauga counties this week helping residents there. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday...
wvtm13.com
EPA crews begin work to extinguish landfill fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Environmental Protection Agency crews have begun work to put the seven-week landfill fire out in St. Clair County. They are using heavy construction machinery to suffocate the flames with dirt. No chemicals or foams will be used to extinguish the underground inferno. Earlier in the week,...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey issues limited state of emergency regarding St. Clair County landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency on Wednesday concerning the landfill fire on Annie Lee Road near Moody. This gives officials in St. Clair County the legal authority to handle the fire that has been burning and causing heavy smoke since late November.
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
wvtm13.com
Cahaba Heights woman feeling landfill fire affects after weekend winds
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency on Wednesday for officials to deal with a landfill fire in St. Clair County. A plan is now in motion and the Environmental Protection Agency will help provide contractors to put it out. WVTM 13 has...
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority offering Emergency Housing Voucher Program
Selma Housing Authority (SHA), in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is offering its Emergency Housing Voucher Program for those who have been affected by last week's weather events. The initial number of vouchers is 15, though more vouchers may become available as allocations from HUD...
Governor Ivey signs executive order to strengthen protections on religious liberty
Friday morning, Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order to further protect religious liberty in Alabama.
Comments / 1