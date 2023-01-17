ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox 59

Bengals Down Two Offensive Linemen for Bills Game Sunday

Joe Burrow will be without two key pieces along with offensive line for Cincinnati’s divisional round game against Buffalo. View the original article to see embedded media. The Bengals will enter the divisional round looking to fill glaring holes along the offensive line after ruling out two starters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Fox 59

New Titans GM Says Wife Almost Left Him When He Explained His GM Dream

Ran Carthon revealed a humorous story in his introductory press conference on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans took Friday to introduce their new general manager Ran Carthon, after he was hired to replace Jon Robinson who was fired in December. Carthon went through a...
Fox 59

Steve Kerr Details Why He’ll Continue Pushing for Shorter NBA Season

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins were given Friday off after playing heavy minutes on Thurday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors coach Steve Kerr reiterated his stance on advocating for a shorter NBA season on Friday after making the decision to rest...

