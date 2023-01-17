Read full article on original website
Why Are People In Iowa Eating Their Christmas Trees?
If you're low on food in your cabinets and don't feel like making a run to your local Hy-Vee, then I might have found your next gourmet meal. And the ingredients might still be in your home after the holidays. The Christmas season has officially ended and right about now...
Group pushes for Veterans Home in southwest Iowa
The Iowa Veterans Home is one of the largest in the country, but it makes for a long trip for families living closer to the state border, like Council Bluffs and Glenwood.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Women's Foundation Distributes $360,000 in 2023 Grant Funding
Coralville, IA — The Iowa Women’s Foundation presented grant funds to 23 recipients from across the state at a check presentation event on Wednesday, January 11, at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. Grantmaking serves the Foundation’s longstanding mission to shatter barriers to economic self-sufficiency faced by Iowa’s...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A school superintendent in Iowa turned a boring snow day announcement into an impressive performance. Brent Hoesing, the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin' Down."
cbs2iowa.com
Bargaining Committee of BCTGM 100G and Ingredion have negotiated a tentative agreement
Bargaining Committee of BCTGM 100G and Ingredion have negotiated a tentative agreement that would possibly end their strike. BCTGM 100G President Mike Moore spoke with Iowa's News Now this morning and said the draft agreement is currently being reviewed for errors and clarification. The review process is expected to last...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
KCCI.com
Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Iowa road conditions: Look at the real-time 511 map
IOWA, USA — The easiest way to check real-time road conditions across the state this winter is to visit Iowa 511's website. The service does not include county roads or city streets, but road conditions for participating Iowa counties can be found here. The Iowa 511 website provides a...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said that from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a total of 152 calls for service as wintry conditions impacted roads across the state. In a Facebook post, State Patrol said the calls for service were for 38...
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
cbs2iowa.com
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
