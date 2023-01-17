ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

tmpresale.com

Chris Distefano in Napa, CA Feb 24th, 2023 – presale code

The Chris Distefano presale password that we have had so many requests for is available to members to make use of. For a short time you can buy your very own tickets before anyone else!!!. Don’t skip this rare chance to go and see Chris Distefano’s performance in Napa....
Mountain Democrat

Comedy legend, music-loving actor coming to Harris Center

FOLSOM — Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts recently announced two exciting, new shows for the 2022-23 season. Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, Saturday, April 1 — Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of “The Carol Burnett Show.”
KCRA.com

Sacramento staple Taylors Market featured in new cooking competition show

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local’s new cooking competition is taking over Sacramento. “Plate It, Sacramento!” celebrates local chefs and marketplaces, and its first episode features Sacramento staple Taylors Market, a thriving old-school neighborhood grocery store known for its fresh groceries and one of the best butchers in town.
Silicon Valley

The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento

The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
FOX40

Sacramento Barnes and Noble closing down

(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22. — Video Above: State lawmakers back proposal to ban TikTok According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach […]
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23

The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
KCRA.com

'Plate it, Sacramento!' competitors stock up at Midtown Farmers Market

Very Local’s new cooking competition “Plate It, Sacramento!” is featuring the Midtown Farmers Market in this week’s challenge. Competitors for the show's second episode are Greg Desmangles, the head chef for Urban Roots Smokehouse and Sara Arbabian, owner and head chef for The Rind. They were...
KCRA.com

Meet the Sacramento chefs competing to create the perfect picnic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Who can make the perfect picnic? Two Sacramento chefs are competing inVery Local’s new cooking show streaming right now. “Plate it, Sacramento!” celebrates local chefs and marketplaces across our region. In its first episode, two contestants – Ravin Patel with 7th Street Standard and Salvador Gutierrez with Shady Lady Saloon – compete to see who can make the perfect picnic.
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long

SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party.   Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
CBS Sacramento

All birds OK after smoke from restaurant fire at south Sacramento strip mall spreads

SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a south Sacramento restaurant to catch fire early Friday morning.It was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue.Firefighters say smoke from the fire also spread to a nearby bird store.No injuries were reported and all the birds from the store next door are OK. The extent of the damage is unclear. 
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Sacramento Observer

Longtime Educator Leaves Legacy of Excellence

If they believe it, they can achieve it. Local educator Azikiwe C. Ayo dedicated his life to feeding pride and self-confidence into his students. Ayo passed away on December 1 at age 75. Ayo was born on February 9, 1947. He spent decades in Sacramento, but previously lived in Los...
