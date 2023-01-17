Read full article on original website
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Mountain Democrat
Comedy legend, music-loving actor coming to Harris Center
FOLSOM — Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts recently announced two exciting, new shows for the 2022-23 season. Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, Saturday, April 1 — Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of “The Carol Burnett Show.”
KCRA.com
Sol Blume R&B, soul and hip-hop festival to return to Sacramento in April
The Sol Blume music festival will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento for two days in April, organizers said on Tuesday. Sol Blume welcomed about 40,000 attendees to Discovery Park last year for the R&B, soul and hip-hop festival. The festival plans its return on April 29 and 30 and...
KCRA.com
Sacramento staple Taylors Market featured in new cooking competition show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local’s new cooking competition is taking over Sacramento. “Plate It, Sacramento!” celebrates local chefs and marketplaces, and its first episode features Sacramento staple Taylors Market, a thriving old-school neighborhood grocery store known for its fresh groceries and one of the best butchers in town.
Silicon Valley
The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento
The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
Sacramento Barnes and Noble closing down
(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22. — Video Above: State lawmakers back proposal to ban TikTok According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach […]
Natomas residents mourning loss of community book store Barnes & Nobles
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Barnes & Nobles book store located in Natomas at The Promenade shopping center is set to close Jan. 22, according to a company spokesperson. "We have truly loved serving this community for the past 17 years and would have loved to continue doing so for many more," the spokesperson said.
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23
The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!' competitors stock up at Midtown Farmers Market
Very Local’s new cooking competition “Plate It, Sacramento!” is featuring the Midtown Farmers Market in this week’s challenge. Competitors for the show's second episode are Greg Desmangles, the head chef for Urban Roots Smokehouse and Sara Arbabian, owner and head chef for The Rind. They were...
KCRA.com
Meet the Sacramento chefs competing to create the perfect picnic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Who can make the perfect picnic? Two Sacramento chefs are competing inVery Local’s new cooking show streaming right now. “Plate it, Sacramento!” celebrates local chefs and marketplaces across our region. In its first episode, two contestants – Ravin Patel with 7th Street Standard and Salvador Gutierrez with Shady Lady Saloon – compete to see who can make the perfect picnic.
Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long
SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party. Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
All birds OK after smoke from restaurant fire at south Sacramento strip mall spreads
SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a south Sacramento restaurant to catch fire early Friday morning.It was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue.Firefighters say smoke from the fire also spread to a nearby bird store.No injuries were reported and all the birds from the store next door are OK. The extent of the damage is unclear.
'It looks like a big, fat mess': Lodi region wine grape growers deal with wineries flooding
ACAMPO, Calif. — Lodi area grape grower Layne Montgomery is still in disbelief as he looks upon his 17 acres, nearly four acres planted, under water. "It looks like a big, fat mess to me," said Montgomery, wearing knee high waders and sloshing around in his flooded vineyard. "It's bewildering. This happened so fast. We are in a state of shock really still."
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Sacramento Observer
Longtime Educator Leaves Legacy of Excellence
If they believe it, they can achieve it. Local educator Azikiwe C. Ayo dedicated his life to feeding pride and self-confidence into his students. Ayo passed away on December 1 at age 75. Ayo was born on February 9, 1947. He spent decades in Sacramento, but previously lived in Los...
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
