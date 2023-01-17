TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-1-1, Wild: 1
(four, one, one; Wild: one)
Cash 3 Midday
1-2-7, Wild: 9
(one, two, seven; Wild: nine)
Cash 3 Morning
6-6-3, Wild: 6
(six, six, three; Wild: six)
Cash 4 Evening
4-7-1-8, Wild: 4
(four, seven, one, eight; Wild: four)
Cash 4 Midday
1-1-7-6, Wild: 7
(one, one, seven, six; Wild: seven)
Cash 4 Morning
1-4-0-8, Wild: 1
(one, four, zero, eight; Wild: one)
Cash4Life
01-05-26-38-48, Cash Ball: 3
(one, five, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
01-14-24-31-34
(one, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
