This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When it comes to where to put your Amazon Echo speaker in your home, the options are nearly endless, from your kitchen counter to your living room shelf or your bedside table. But what you might not know is that there's also some places you should never put your Alexa smart speakers and smart displays, due to both privacy risks and the potential for damaging your Echo.

1 DAY AGO