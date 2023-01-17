Read full article on original website
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska wrestling heads to Iowa with seven new Husker starters
It will be a much different scene in Carver-Hawkeye Arena than the last time Nebraska wrestled the rival Hawkeyes there in 2021. First, NU's lineup has a new look as the likes of All-Americans CJ Red, Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz and Christian Lance exhausted their eligibility last season. Seven of Nebraska's 10 starters for Friday night's Big Ten dual will be different than when the teams met in Lincoln last February.
Kearney Hub
Recruiting notes: Nebraska adds more weekend official visits, 2024 efforts continue in Texas
It’s shaping up to be another busy recruiting weekend for Nebraska. In addition to 2023 prospects Demitirus Bell, Sua Lefotu and Ismael Smith Flores, Nebraska has added two more prospects to its official visitor list. Arlington (Texas) Martin wide receiver Jeremiah Charles and Dangerfield (Texas) athlete Aeryn Hampton are also expected to be on campus this weekend.
Whitney Lauenstein to ‘Step Away’ From Nebraska Volleyball
The Waverly native took to social media ‘to clear the confusion and rumors’
Kearney Hub
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down backs on Husker roster
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the status of the running back room heading into the spring.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska rallies behind fiery Hoiberg to top Ohio State, 66-63
Oh, the weather outside was frightful, and there was no offensive fire for either Nebraska or Ohio State. Well, at least not until Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was issued his first technical of the season — getting spicy after a blatant missed call on a layup attempt from senior guard Sam Griesel and a soft moving screen call on sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach.
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
News Channel Nebraska
Coach Osborne a 'game-time' decision as witness in Regent Stark's trial
As one of the state’s top elected officials stands trial accused of a Class IV Felony and facing up to two years in prison, legendary NU football coach Tom Osborne is on the sidelines listed as a possible witness. NU Regent Jack Stark, a sports psychologist and part of...
knopnews2.com
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on Sarpy County site
Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300.
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from Tuesday through Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Historic snow fell across the state over the last 24 to 36 hours with parts of central and western Nebraska getting absolutely pummeled by Mother Nature, while Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska’s forecast snowfall fell short as rain, freezing rain, and sleet ate into the potential snowfall.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.
