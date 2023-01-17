AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager. NEW YORK (AP) — Brian McBride is out as general manager of the U.S. men's soccer team. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart told the governing body’s board of directors about the move. Stewart informed the board during his presentation near the end of the board’s executive session on Thursday, a person familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hadn't been announced. McBride had held the job for three years. Stewart did not tell the board whether McBride will be replaced in the role.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO