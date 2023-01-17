ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telemundo acquires US Soccer’s Spanish-language TV rights

 3 days ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation is switching its Spanish-language U.S. broadcasts to Telemundo from Univision.

The USSF said Tuesday the agreement with Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBC Universal, runs through 2026. The first telecast will be the U.S. women’s exhibition at New Zealand on Wednesday (10 p.m. EST Tuesday) and all matches also will be streamed on Peacock.

English-language rights starting this year are held by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia under an agreement announced last March. The New Zealand match is being streamed by HBOMax with English-language commentary rather than an over-the-air or cable broadcast. That also is the plan for Turner’s first men’s national team match under the agreement, a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 25.

ESPN and Fox had shared English-language rights from 2014 through last year, and TelevisaUnivision had held Spanish-language rights.

Fox and Telemundo hold U.S. rights to this year’s Women’s World Cup and the 2026 men’s World Cup, Fox owns English-language U.S. rights to this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup and CONCACAF said last year that TelevisaUnivision acquired Spanish-language U.S. rights.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

