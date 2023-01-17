Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit’s Police And Fire Retirement System Suing Vince McMahon, Seeking To Block Expedited WWE Sale
Another lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon. According to Sportico, Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System have sued WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon. They are seeking a declaration that would effectively block McMahon from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and prevent him from expediting a sale.
nodq.com
Lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon in an effort to block a potential WWE sale
According to an article on Sportico.com, Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and is seeking a declaration to effectively block him from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and prevent him from expediting a WWE sale. The article noted the following…
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Make Provision For Family Inheriting His WWE Shares In New Amendment
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of hush money payments over the past year, and the professional wrestling community has been closely monitoring the situation. With McMahon’s return to his role as majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, he has regained significant control over the company’s direction, generating significant media attention and anticipation. Many fans believe he is also quite petty and vindictive and it seems more proof of that has been shown in a new amendment.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
msn.com
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund Hours After Vince McMahon Takes Helm
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. What Happened: The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News. The development takes hours after the company said that Stephanie McMahon had resigned and its...
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Is ‘Plowing Ahead’ Despite $11.75 Million Assault Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon made headlines when he brute-forced his way back into the company amid allegations of sexual assault and a hush money scandal too. Through an unexpected chain of events, Vince McMahon managed to reinstate himself as the executive chairman of the company. Now, they are carrying on despite all the noise around Mr. McMahon.
stillrealtous.com
Another Employee Reportedly Done With WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks as Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors and he is once again Executive Chairman. Earlier today it was reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, parted ways with WWE after working for the company for 25 years.
AEW's Tony Khan on WWE sale interest: 'Very preliminary to talk about that process'
Khan said that he is interested in the news that WWE may be for sale, but it was very preliminary to talk about potential involvement.
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Comes To Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Ex-WWE Referee Who Accused Him Of Raping Her
In its latest Vince McMahon story, the Wall Street Journal reports that McMahon has come to a multi-million dollar settlement with ex-WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who had accused McMahon of raping her in 1986. In November 2022, Chatterton demanded $11.75 million in damages in a letter to McMahon’s attorney.
Wrestle Zone
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
The Rock says that WWE is a very attractive company, amid rumors of a potential sale. Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors on January 6, the day after he announced his intention to come back and participate in negations for media rights deals. He was then unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board on January 10, and rumors of a potential sale continued to heat up. The company hired JPMorgan to lead talks with potential suitors, but as of this writing, no deal has been confirmed.
ewrestlingnews.com
Anthem Sports Exec Discusses WWE Sale, Potential Ramifications
Since Vince McMahon’s return to WWE in order to explore possible options for selling the company, other industry players are keeping an eye on the situation. One such player is Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports, the majority stakeholder in Impact Wrestling and its affiliated network, AXS TV. In a recent BNN Bloomberg interview, Asper shared his thoughts on the scope of a potential sale and what the purchaser could stand to gain from it. Aper also discussed likely outcomes for the WWE brand, depending on the company that acquires the promotion. You can read a highlight from Asper below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Another WWE Departure Revealed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed after it was first reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, left the company after 25 years. According to Pwinsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, left the company last week. She worked for the company from 2014...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Hopes FTR Return To AEW In The Future
AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on a recent edition of the “In The Kliq” podcast and one topic touched upon was FTR – Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. As previously announced, Harwood revealed that the team would be taking some time off this year to rest up, heal from injuries, and contemplate their next steps. Khan made sure to confirm that he hopes to have the former AEW World Tag Team Champions back in his company.
ringsidenews.com
Indie Company Confirms End Of Deal With WWE
WWE is a global juggernaut in the world of professional wrestling and is currently working with quite a few smaller independent promotions all over the world. With Triple H still in charge of WWE Creative, fans still have some hope for the company for now. That being said, WWE is no longer working with an indie promotion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE CEO Nick Khan Addresses Allegations Against Vince McMahon
WWE CEO Nick Khan has addressed the ongoing allegations against Vince McMahon and says “modern day rules should apply to modern day” and not the past. Vince McMahon stepped down from WWE and announced his retirement in July 2022 among allegations of sexual misconduct and alleged ‘hush money’ payments made to female ex-employees of the company. However, McMahon is now back in the hot seat in WWE, after strong-arming his way back onto WWE’s Board before being installed as Executive Chairman.
Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for US bankruptcy
The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for US bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi.
Comments / 0