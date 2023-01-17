Read full article on original website
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston's oldest business to close in MarchAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Lakers vs. Rockets, Says Charles Barkley, 'Like 2 Ugly Girls Fighting!'
Charles Barkley's characterization of the Los Angeles Lakers meeting with the Houston Rockets is also ... well, funny.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Look: Heated Moment On ESPN's 'First Take' This Morning
We've seen Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo have plenty of scripted arguments on First Take. We're going to guess that's what happened again on Wednesday. In a clip that is going viral, Russo goes off on Smith for his promotion of his new book, "Straight Shooter." Smith missed ...
Darvin Ham Takes A Shot At LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Others On His Team Who Don't Make 3-Point Shots
Darvin Ham hilariously stated that the Los Angeles Lakers need players who can make some three-pointers and not just take them.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State
Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
This Day In Lakers History: Gary Payton, Slava Medvedenko Deliver In Close Win Over Clippers
The controversial 2003-04 season was filled with many highs and many lows for the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually ended in a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals. The ‘championship or bust’ mentality, with four future Hall-of-Famers, was criticized as the team suffered a series of losses in the month December, along with injuries to the most of their stars.
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
Buffs drop third straight to Washington
Head coach Tad Boyle attributed the 75-72 loss to Washington Thursday night to the team being brain dead, and a lack of energy. “We weren’t good enough in any facet of the game,” Boyle said. The loss is Colorado’s third in a row after losses to UCLA and...
BREAKING: 2024 Michigan LB Brady Pretzlaff commits to Minnesota Football
After Minnesota's first 2024 Junior Day on Monday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Thursday with their second 2024 commitment. Gaylord (Michigan) linebacker Brady Pretzlaff announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers this afternoon, just moments after Minnesota extended an offer following a live workout. Here's some of what Pretzlaff told GopherIllustrated about his Minnesota visit on Monday.
RECAP: Sun Devils sputter in closing moments of loss to No. 5 Bruins
TEMPE — More than a half-hour before a school-night game that didn’t tip off until 8:45 p.m., there were more students than student-section seats in Desert Financial Arena as part of a scene that paralleled Feb. 5, 2022 — the date of Arizona State’s triple-overtime upset of then-No. 3 UCLA.
Kansas basketball: Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams explain final moments of OT loss at Kansas State
Kansas suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night, an 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State. The No. 2 Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) got 38 points from Jalen Wilson, but saw key players in KJ Adams, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar foul out. The No. 13 Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) connected on a game-winning alley-oop to star forward Keyontae Johnson, who scored a team-high 24 points. Kansas State was able to stop its rival on the final possession by forcing a turnover.
Arizona to induct four into Ring of Honor
Arizona men’s basketball has announced that four former players will have their induction ceremonies at halftime of four separate home games during the remaining part of the 2022-23 season. This Saturday, Jan. 21 will be Ernie McCray followed by the family of the late Albert “Al” Fleming on Feb....
Holy Grail BCJ Podcast 364
Chad Brendel and David Simone recap with win over USF and look ahead to Memphis on Sunday, talk some football recruiting and the transfer portal. All that and more on this week's episode. Chad Brendel · Holy Grail BCJ Podcast 364.
Nixon turns in best season in the NFL
Former South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon turned in his best year in the NFL during the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers. Nixon, who thrived for the Packers as a kickoff returner, tallied 35 kickoff returns for 1,009 yards and one touchdown that he returned 105 yards. His 1,009 kickoff return yards was the most in the NFL regular season.
