Indiana fell behind 4-0 early, prompting Mike Woodson to call for an early timeout. The Hoosiers responded by scoring the next 12 points to grab an eight-point lead at the 14:38 mark. The lead hit double figures for the first time at 18-7 on a Jordan Geronimo layup and was stretched to 14 at 26-12 on a Jalen Hood-Schifino by the 8:15 mark. The Hoosiers would go on to build a 19-point lead in the first 20 minutes, but Illinois cut the cushion to 10 by halftime. Still, it was an impressive 20 minutes for the Hoosiers as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Geronimo both scored 13 points and Hood-Schifino had 10 in 20 first-half minutes.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO