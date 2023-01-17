Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Mike Woodson, Jordan Geronimo and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 80-65 win against Illinois on Thursday at the State Farm Center. Watch their postgame comments below:. (Photo credit: IU Athletics) Filed to: Jordan Geronimo, Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
insidethehall.com
POTB 426: Breaking down Indiana’s dominant performance at Illinois with Ryan Phillips
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Ryan Phillips of The Assembly Call and The Big Lead to break down Indiana’s dominant performance on Thursday night at Illinois. Listen to this...
insidethehall.com
Video: Brad Underwood, Terrence Shannon react to loss against Indiana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Brad Underwood and Terrence Shannon addressed the media following Indiana’s 80-65 win against Illinois on Thursday at the State Farm Center. (Video via Illini Inquirer on YouTube) Filed to: Brad Underwood, Illinois Fighting Illini.
insidethehall.com
At the Buzzer: Indiana 80, Illinois 65
Indiana fell behind 4-0 early, prompting Mike Woodson to call for an early timeout. The Hoosiers responded by scoring the next 12 points to grab an eight-point lead at the 14:38 mark. The lead hit double figures for the first time at 18-7 on a Jordan Geronimo layup and was stretched to 14 at 26-12 on a Jalen Hood-Schifino by the 8:15 mark. The Hoosiers would go on to build a 19-point lead in the first 20 minutes, but Illinois cut the cushion to 10 by halftime. Still, it was an impressive 20 minutes for the Hoosiers as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Geronimo both scored 13 points and Hood-Schifino had 10 in 20 first-half minutes.
insidethehall.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to crucial road win against Illinois
It’s incredibly rare for the key moment in a basketball game to come less than two minutes after tipoff. But Thursday night, that’s exactly what happened. At the State Farm Center in Champaign, Indiana started slow and off its game. Two turnovers came in less than one minute, and Illinois — taking advantage of those mistakes — looked on the verge of completely grabbing momentum, forcing Mike Woodson to call a timeout.
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Illinois
The Hoosiers have been here before in the Mike Woodson era. A season ago in Madison, Indiana’s 22-point advantage in the first half crumbled into a five-point loss. In Iowa City earlier this month, IU’s 19-point lead against the Hawkeyes melted into a two-point defeat. But in Champaign...
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Indiana at Illinois
Indiana returns to action on Thursday when it takes on Illinois at the State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini have won four straight and are 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Thursday’s game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on BTN:. Indiana snapped a 3-game losing streak...
Comments / 0