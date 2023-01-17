Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
WFAA
Cowboys hope familiar weekly routine fixes K Brett Maher
DALLAS — Everything with the Dallas Cowboys gets magnified, including the missed extra points by their kicker in the playoffs. Of course, Brett Maher's misses may not have been an issue had they been limited to one, but the Cowboys' kicker went 1-5 on point-after attempts in Dallas' 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.
Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino, multiple reports say
DALLAS — After a record-setting performance that no NFL player wants to be a part of, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher will have some competition going into his team's next playoff game. Dallas has signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero....
WFAA
Have we seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL?
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s hard to imagine a world where Tom Brady isn’t playing quarterback in the NFL. Many NFL players - including some of Brady’s teammates - have never even lived in a world where Brady wasn’t cashing checks at the game’s highest level.
Kurt Warner: Biography, Career, Net Worth, Family, Top Stories for the Hall of Fame QB
Find everything you could possibly need to know about Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. The post Kurt Warner: Biography, Career, Net Worth, Family, Top Stories for the Hall of Fame QB appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WFAA
How much are the NFL playoff bonuses per player?
DALLAS — It pays to play. Or even just be on the roster. With the Dallas Cowboys advancing to the NFC Divisional Round, that means every Cowboy on the active roster will receive a hefty playoff bonus of $46,500. And that's on top of $41,500 they received, per player,...
Mattress Mack bets $2 million on Cowboys to beat 49ers
DALLAS — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is tacking on to his big money bets for the Cowboys playoff success. After placing a $200,000 bet on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship and go to the Super Bowl earlier this month, McIngvale put another wager specifically on the NFC Divisional game against the 49ers.
WFAA
We listed the 5 best moments in Cowboys-49ers playoff history
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will take on each other in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Giants-Eagles game for the NFC Championship. Dallas enters the game as four-point underdogs,...
WFAA
What we learned: Cowboys did their homework for wild card win at Tampa Bay
DALLAS — Monday night’s playoff victory was one of the more satisfying wins from the Dallas Cowboys in a long time. Beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their Hall of Fame quarterback when many didn’t expect it has left a huge smile on the faces of Cowboys Nation.
WFAA
How much are Cowboys-49ers tickets? Far more than any other NFL Divisional round game
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco 49ers. It's one of the NFL's greatest rivalries, encapsulating the 1990s in numerous NFC playoff matchups. The history between the two teams makes for a box-office event. And it is prevalent in the ticket prices for Sunday's game. Fans who want...
WFAA
Who is Brock Purdy? 49ers rookie QB to start NFC Divisional game vs. Dallas Cowboys
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — When the Dallas takes on San Francisco Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Cowboys fans will get their first in-game introduction to the 49ers new rookie quarterback. Meet "Mr. Irrelevant." Brock Purdy will start at quarterback for the 49ers in the NFC Divisional game against the Cowboys,...
WFAA
Keys to victory: How Cowboys can get over Divisional Round hurdle
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have been here in the divisional round of the playoffs several times over the last 27 years. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to win in the round in their last six attempts and haven’t advanced past this stage since the 1995-96 season.
WFAA
Cowboys bracing for physical divisional round game against 49ers
DALLAS — The San Francisco 49ers' identity is shiftiness on offense and brutality on defense. The Dallas Cowboys offense knows that they will have a slugfest on their hands when they challenge the 49ers on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Central Time in the NFC divisional round contest from Levi's Stadium.
WFAA
Cowboys-Bucs was Disney's most-watched non-Super Bowl playoff game since '99, company says
DALLAS — More than 30.6 million people watched the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, making it Disney's most-watched NFL Playoff game since 1999, Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday. The report stated the game had amassed that 30.6 million figure based on Nielsen fast...
