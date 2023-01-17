ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
WFAA

Cowboys hope familiar weekly routine fixes K Brett Maher

DALLAS — Everything with the Dallas Cowboys gets magnified, including the missed extra points by their kicker in the playoffs. Of course, Brett Maher's misses may not have been an issue had they been limited to one, but the Cowboys' kicker went 1-5 on point-after attempts in Dallas' 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino, multiple reports say

DALLAS — After a record-setting performance that no NFL player wants to be a part of, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher will have some competition going into his team's next playoff game. Dallas has signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Have we seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL?

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s hard to imagine a world where Tom Brady isn’t playing quarterback in the NFL. Many NFL players - including some of Brady’s teammates - have never even lived in a world where Brady wasn’t cashing checks at the game’s highest level.
WFAA

How much are the NFL playoff bonuses per player?

DALLAS — It pays to play. Or even just be on the roster. With the Dallas Cowboys advancing to the NFC Divisional Round, that means every Cowboy on the active roster will receive a hefty playoff bonus of $46,500. And that's on top of $41,500 they received, per player,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Mattress Mack bets $2 million on Cowboys to beat 49ers

DALLAS — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is tacking on to his big money bets for the Cowboys playoff success. After placing a $200,000 bet on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship and go to the Super Bowl earlier this month, McIngvale put another wager specifically on the NFC Divisional game against the 49ers.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

We listed the 5 best moments in Cowboys-49ers playoff history

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will take on each other in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Giants-Eagles game for the NFC Championship. Dallas enters the game as four-point underdogs,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Keys to victory: How Cowboys can get over Divisional Round hurdle

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have been here in the divisional round of the playoffs several times over the last 27 years. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to win in the round in their last six attempts and haven’t advanced past this stage since the 1995-96 season.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cowboys bracing for physical divisional round game against 49ers

DALLAS — The San Francisco 49ers' identity is shiftiness on offense and brutality on defense. The Dallas Cowboys offense knows that they will have a slugfest on their hands when they challenge the 49ers on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Central Time in the NFC divisional round contest from Levi's Stadium.
DALLAS, TX

