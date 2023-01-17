ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
Cleveland police: Man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that killed one man on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 3516 Martin Luther...
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
Akron man punches woman at red light in attempted robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Akron woman stopped at a red light was victim of an attempted robbery Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said Monday around 4:42 p.m., the woman was stopped at the light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue. While at the light, she said she...
‘Superior Boys’ carried out violent armed robbery, carjacking spree across Cuyahoga County, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five men and two boys are charged with carrying out an armed robbery spree late last year that spanned five cities in Cuyahoga County. The group named in a 90-count indictment handed down Thursday committed a home invasion in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, shot at a man after they carjacked him in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee neighborhood, choked an 18-year-old woman and pistol-whipped a man in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
