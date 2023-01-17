Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 arrested after Cleveland stabbing
A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
Cleveland police: Man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that killed one man on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 3516 Martin Luther...
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for man who attacked woman at red light, tried to rob her
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are still searching for a man who tried to rob a woman when she was stopped at a red light. He couldn’t take her car or purse, but he did punch her in the face several times before her screaming scared him off.
Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide
Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere.
cleveland19.com
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
cleveland19.com
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for stealing a cart full of toys from Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the pushed the cart full of toys out of Burlington without paying. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Man charged for allegedly filming women in Nordstrom Rack dressing room at Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 33-year-old Brunswick man has been charged after allegedly using his cellphone to capture footage of women inside the dressing rooms at the Nordstrom Rack at Crocker Park in Westlake. According to Westlake Police, the incident occurred last August when it received a report regarding a...
Man faces a dozen murder counts for family’s death
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging Martin Muniz, 41, for the murder of four people and severely injuring an 8-year-old female on Mack Court.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued for the third time. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted...
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Ohio
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
VIDEO: Suspect falls down embankment after leading Valley View police on chase
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — After leading police on a chase with a stolen truck, a suspect fell down an embankment in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
cleveland19.com
Akron man punches woman at red light in attempted robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Akron woman stopped at a red light was victim of an attempted robbery Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said Monday around 4:42 p.m., the woman was stopped at the light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue. While at the light, she said she...
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020. Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
‘Superior Boys’ carried out violent armed robbery, carjacking spree across Cuyahoga County, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five men and two boys are charged with carrying out an armed robbery spree late last year that spanned five cities in Cuyahoga County. The group named in a 90-count indictment handed down Thursday committed a home invasion in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, shot at a man after they carjacked him in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee neighborhood, choked an 18-year-old woman and pistol-whipped a man in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September. He allegedly fled from police on foot,...
cleveland19.com
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
‘Very dangerous situation’: Euclid police look for suspects who shot at SUV, apartment
Euclid police detectives are investigating after an SUV was shot multiple times and bullets flew through an apartment Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland police: Woman, 4-year-old son found safe
Cleveland police are asking for help finding a woman and her four-year-old son.
WKYC
