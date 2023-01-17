Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Microsoft Is Laying Off 10,000 Employees
Microsoft said it's letting go of 10,000 employees as the software maker braces for slower revenue growth. The maker of Windows and Office is also taking a $1.2 billion charge tied to lease consolidation and other activities. In October Microsoft called for the slowest quarterly growth since 2016. Microsoft said...
NBC Bay Area
Silicon Valley Tech Titans Continue Laying Off Thousands of Employees
Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Google and Facebook are just some of the tech titans that have laid off thousands of employees in the past few months and the fear is those cuts will only get deeper as the year progresses. Eva Condron-Wells, of ComfortZones Digital, remembers the day she was let...
