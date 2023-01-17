Read full article on original website
Police: Man says he shot, killed burglary suspect
Officials in Norman are investigating a deadly shooting inside a business.
Norman Police Investigating After Fatal Thursday Shooting
Norman Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting near 12th Avenue Southeast and East Lindsey Street early Thursday morning. NPD said at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded after a caller reported that they had shot a burglary suspect inside their business. When officers arrived, they...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKC Police Arrest 2nd Suspect In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting Outside Bar
A woman was arrested for allegedly hiding evidence related to a deadly New Year's Day shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. Police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as 22-year-old Daniel Howard. Investigators named Destiny Adams, 21, in court documents as the charged shooter’s accomplice. Police said Adams first...
Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
Suspect in shooting following Oklahoma basketball game has been arrested
By Ty Loftis Following the tragic shooting that sent one man to the hospital following Tuesday’s game between Oklahoma City Millwood and Del City, an arrest has been made in connection to the incident. Police have identified an 18-year-old male suspect who they believe is responsible for ...
Man Hospitalized After Overnight Stabbing, Police Investigate
An investigation is underway after Oklahoma City Police say a man stumbled into a metro fast food restaurant with stab wounds. According to police, a man stumbled into a Whataburger near Northwest 36th Street & North MacArthur Boulevard at around 11:15 on Thursday night claiming he had been stabbed twice in the stomach.
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
Arrest made in Del City HS shooting
Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
‘Somebody has to ruin it,’ Police believe shooting was not random at Del City High School sports game, arrest made
Chaotic moments at the end of a high school basketball game forced a metro school to close for the day.
Police investigating after woman shot in vehicle
Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed an Oklahoma City woman.
