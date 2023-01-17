Read full article on original website
King Charles will make major change to Coronation and will not wear old-fashioned costume on historic day
KING Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation. The monarch, 74, has opted to wear military uniform instead when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A source said: “Senior aides think breeches...
The San Francisco locations that made this film a 'masterpiece of mood'
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox. In January 2003, writer Eddie Muller put together a film festival of 20 classic and obscure crime films, all set in San Francisco for the first-ever Noir City film festival. On the second night, a screening of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth’s 1948 film “The Lady From Shanghai” sold out San Francisco's Castro Theatre.
Netflix Picks Up Sundance Midnight Movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook
Netflix has picked up rights in the U.S. and numerous international territories to “Run Rabbit Run,” the Sarah Snook-starring psychological horror/thriller that premieres Thursday night at Sundance. The streamer plans a 2023 release for the film, which shot in Australia. Snook plays a fertility doctor who firmly believes...
‘Lego Masters’ Creator Tuesday’s Child Takes Majority Stake in ‘Singletown’ Producer Interstellar
Tuesday’s Child, format creators of the award-winning “Lego Masters,” has acquired a controlling stake in London-based indie Interstellar. Interstellar was founded in 2020 by managing director David Williams and creative director Jamie Ormerod and has produced several hit shows including “Singletown” for ITV2, “Question Team” for Dave and “Show Me The Honey!” for CBBC.
Alessandro Michele ‘Marries’ Måneskin Band Members
ALESSANDRO MICHELE’S GIG: Who could ever have guessed that Alessandro Michele’s next public appearance would have been to “officiate” a wedding? After his sudden exit from Gucci in November, the brand’s former creative director was seen “marrying” the four members of the hot band Måneskin in a ceremony meant to celebrate the launch of their latest album, “Rush.”More from WWDFront Row at Gucci Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Gucci Men's Fall 2023Gucci Men's Fall 2023 On Spotify’s official Instagram account on Friday, guests including film director Baz Luhrmann; “The White Lotus” actress Sabrina Impacciatore; rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and director Paolo Sorrentino are...
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s ‘Saturday Afternoon’ Cleared for Release After Four Year Struggle With Bangladesh Censors (EXCLUSIVE)
Bangladeshi auteur Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “Saturday Afternoon” has finally been cleared for release after a four year struggle with the Bangladesh Film Censor Board. The Bengali-and-English-language film takes its cue from the brutal terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in 2016, which took place on a quiet Saturday afternoon and left more than 20 people dead. It had considerable festival play, winning awards at Fukuoka, Moscow and Vesoul. However, the Bangladesh Film Censor Board banned the film. “The board did not sanction permission for the movie’s exhibition, both at home or abroad, as it would disrupt internal security...
Santa Barbara International Film Festival Unveils 2023 Programming
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced plans Wednesday for 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres spanning a total of 43 countries throughout the 11-day event. “At a time where there’s a dwindling of movie theater attendance, the role of film festivals has never been more important,” said SBIFF...
